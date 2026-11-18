GTA 6 Launch: The highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is prompting schools in the UK to take an unusual step to prevent students from missing lessons. With the new game set to launch on November 19, two schools have announced prize draws to encourage pupils to attend classes instead of staying at home to play.

The rewards include gaming and shopping vouchers worth up to £70 (approximately Rs 8,600). Students who meet the attendance requirements will get an opportunity to win these prizes, giving them an additional reason to turn up on the day of the game's release.

The launch comes more than 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5), the previous main instalment in the popular gaming franchise. The new title is set in Leonida, a fictional US state inspired by Florida, and has generated considerable anticipation among gaming enthusiasts.

Belfast School Offers Students A £70 Gaming Voucher

Belfast Boys’ Model School in Northern Ireland has introduced an attendance incentive ahead of the GTA 6 launch, according to a BBC report.

The school has informed parents and guardians that some students may be tempted to miss lessons on Thursday, November 19, to play the new game. However, attendance is particularly important for pupils preparing for their GCSE Mathematics examinations, which are scheduled for the same day for Year 11 and some Year 12 students.

To encourage students to attend lessons on both Thursday and Friday, the school has announced a prize draw. Those who are present on both days will be eligible for a chance to win a £70 gift card, worth approximately Rs 8,600. The voucher can be used for either PlayStation or Xbox.

Another UK School Announces A £65 Prize Draw

Belfast Boys’ Model School is not the only institution attempting to keep students in classrooms during the GTA 6 launch.

St John’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College in Bishop Auckland, England, has also announced an attendance-related reward. The school is offering pupils the opportunity to win a £65 Amazon gift voucher, equivalent to around Rs 8,000.

The institution shared the announcement on social media, acknowledging the excitement surrounding the game's arrival while reminding students of their responsibility to attend lessons.

“We know many of our students will be counting down the days until the highly anticipated release of the GTA video game on Thursday. But before you start your next mission, there’s one objective left to complete: Attend school on Thursday!” the school said in a social media post.

Under the scheme, students must attend school and complete the full day to qualify for the prize draw.

About GTA 6 Release:

Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to launch worldwide on November 19. New Zealand is expected to be among the first major markets where players can access the game at midnight.

The upcoming instalment features two central characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, who are portrayed as a criminal couple. Their relationship and adventures have drawn comparisons with the American outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

In terms of performance, the game targets 30 frames per second on current-generation consoles. The PlayStation 5 Pro version is expected to deliver sharper graphics and additional ray-traced shadows.

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