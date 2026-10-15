CA Intermediate Result 2026: Scorecards Likely On October 22, Check How To Download

CA Intermediate Result 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the results of the CA Intermediate September 2026 examination on October 22. Candidates who took the examination will be able to access their scorecards online through the official result portal at caresults.icai.org.

Aspirants will need their registration number and roll number to view their results once the link is activated. Candidates should keep these details ready and review their scorecards carefully after downloading them.

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ICAI has not yet announced the pass percentage or the total number of candidates who qualify in the September 2026 examination. Students can visit the official website for the latest updates on the result declaration.

CA Intermediate Result 2026: How To Check Scorecards

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI result portal at caresults.icai.org.

Step 2: Open the link for the CA Intermediate September 2026 result.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number in the required fields.

Step 4: Submit the details to view your results.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and save it for future reference.

CA Intermediate September 2026 Result: What Candidates Should Know

The September 2026 result will allow candidates to review their performance in the examination. However, the official result statistics, including the pass percentage and the number of successful candidates, are yet to be announced by ICAI.

Until the result is declared, candidates should rely on updates published on the official result website rather than treating the expected date as a confirmed announcement.

CA Intermediate Result: May 2026 Group-Wise Pass Percentage

The results of the May 2026 CA Intermediate examination recorded different pass percentages across the two groups and candidates who appeared for both groups.

For Group I, 9,350 out of 91,237 candidates passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 10.25%. In Group II, 10,372 of the 64,381 candidates who appeared cleared the examination, with a pass percentage of 16.11%.

Among candidates who appeared for both groups, 2,820 out of 33,304 candidates passed, recording a pass percentage of 8.47%, according to the ICAI website.

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CA Intermediate May 2026 Exam Held At 611 Centres

ICAI had reported that 1,53,862 candidates were admitted to the May 2026 CA Intermediate examination. The examination was conducted at 611 centres in India and abroad.

These figures provide the background to the previous examination cycle as candidates await the September 2026 results. ICAI is yet to release the corresponding pass percentage; qualifying candidate count and other result-related statistics for the September session.

Candidates should check caresults.icai.org for the result link and the official announcement once it becomes available.

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