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UPSC CSE Interview 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the personality test schedule for candidates who cleared the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains 2026. A total of 2,526 candidates are set to appear for the interview stage, which will take place between December 7 and December 12, 2026. The UPSC will make the e-summon letters available shortly through its official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates will need their registered login credentials to access and download these documents

Candidates shortlisted for the final stage of the recruitment process can now prepare according to their allotted interview dates and reporting times. The Commission has divided the personality tests into two sessions. Candidates assigned to the morning session must reach their respective venues by 9 AM, while those scheduled for the afternoon session are required to report at 1 PM.

UPSC CSE Interview 2026: Check Important Dates And Reporting Time

The personality tests will be conducted over six days, covering all 2,526 candidates shortlisted for the interview round. Aspirants should carefully check their individual schedules to avoid missing their allotted appointments.

Here are the important details:

Examination: UPSC Civil Services Examination 2026

Interview stage: Personality Test

Total candidates: 2,526

Interview commencement date: December 7, 2026

Last date of interviews: December 12, 2026

Forenoon session reporting time: 9 AM

Afternoon session reporting time: 1 PM

E-summon letter websites: upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in

The Commission has also specified that candidates should complete the required formalities within the prescribed timeline. Applicants who fail to submit or update the necessary information on the UPSC portal within the November 11–25 window, ending at 6 PM, will not receive their e-summon letters and will consequently be unable to attend the personality test.

UPSC CSE 2026 E-Summon Letter: Important Instructions For Candidates

The e-summon letter will contain the details candidates need to appear for their personality tests. Eligible applicants will be able to download the document using their login credentials once the Commission activates the facility.

UPSC has also indicated that requests for changing the allotted interview dates will not ordinarily be considered. Therefore, candidates should make their travel and other arrangements according to the schedule assigned to them.

Aspirants are advised to check the official websites regularly for the availability of their e-summon letters and any additional instructions issued by the Commission.

UPSC Interview 2026: Travelling Expenses To Be Reimbursed

Candidates travelling to attend the personality test will also be eligible for reimbursement of their journey expenses, subject to the Commission's prescribed conditions.

According to UPSC, the reimbursement will be limited to the Second/Sleeper Class train fare applicable to Mail Express services. Candidates using a different mode of transport or travelling in another class will have their claims considered according to the Commission's guidelines.

The official notice states:

“The candidates will have to submit hard copies of both-way tickets, showing the details of fare along with the prescribed T.A. contribution claim form duly filled in duplicate. The TA bill forms are available at www.upsc.gov.in/forms-downloads,” it said.

Candidates seeking reimbursement should therefore retain their journey tickets and ensure that the prescribed claim form is completed in duplicate. They can access the relevant TA bill forms through the official UPSC website.

UPSC CSE Interview E-Summon Letter 2026: How To Download

Step 1: Open the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the link related to the Civil Services Examination 2026 personality test e-summon letter.

Step 3: Open the download link to proceed to the candidate login page.

Step 4: Enter the required registered login credentials.

Step 5: Submit the details to access the e-summon letter.

Step 6: The UPSC CSE Interview E-Summon Letter 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the document and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates should verify the information mentioned in their e-summon letters, particularly their interview date and reporting time. They should also carry the required documents and follow the instructions provided by the Commission when appearing for the personality test.

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