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School Assembly News Headlines Today November 19 Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, November 19, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Once A Carpenter, How Latif Bhat Became Kashmir's Most-Wanted LeT Terrorist With Rs 15 Lakh Bounty
- Bengaluru Horror: Scrap Dealer Tied Up, Set On Fire; Fellow Rag Pickers Suspected In Attack
- ‘Anti-India Propaganda’: BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Economic Disaster’ Remark At Columbia University
- ABP Southern Rising Summit Returns For 4th Edition With Theme ‘Start-up South’, CM Revanth, KTR To Attend
- SpiceJet Disruptions Halt Mumbai Departures After 7 PM, Passengers Stranded Overnight Stage Protest
- 'Young Indians Do Not See A Future...': Rahul Gandhi Flags Jobs, Education Crisis During US Tour
- LeT Commander Lateef Bhat Cornered Inside Mosque In J&K's Kulgam, Refuses To Surrender
- LeT Commander Lateef Bhat Killed In Kulgam Encounter After Refusing To Surrender
- 'Major Public Order Crisis Averted': Why Delhi Police Denied CJP Jantar Mantar Protest Permission
- Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notice To Lawyer Over Remarks Against CJI Surya Kant
- ED Moves Supreme Court Against Interim Bail To Azam Khan In Money Laundering Case
- Sonia Gandhi Voter List Case: Court Seeks Action Report From Delhi Police SHO
- Gautam Buddh Nagar Adds 1.09 Lakh Voters In 10 Months, Dadri Leads In New Registrations
- Delhi-Guwahati Bullet Train To Cut Travel Time To 8 Hours, Fare Could Be Cheaper Than Flights
- Delhi Pollution: GRAP-3 Lifted In Delhi-NCR, Which Restrictions Have Been Removed?
- Rajnath, Jaishankar Arrive In Tokyo As India, Japan Set To Review Defence Ties
- Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory, 11 Roads To Be Affected Between 3 PM And 5 PM
- Maneka Gandhi Once Spoke About Her Relationship With Sonia Gandhi: 'Not Sure We Could Be Called Friends'
- Tamil Nadu: Cyclone Akvan To Trigger Rain, Chennai To Witness Thunderstorms
- Delhi Weather: Cold Winds Bring Chilly Mornings, Temperature To Drop Further
- ‘Greater Threat From Within’: Dhirendra Shastri After Apology Over Ram-Krishna Remarks
- Karnataka Awaits Centre's Response To 3 Drought Relief Pleas, Parameshwara Urges BJP, JD(S) Leaders To Help
International News
- Pakistani Man Jailed For 27 Years In US Over Iran-Linked Plot To Kill Trump, Biden
- Trump Heads For Meeting With Xi, Putin In China After Wrapping Philippines Visit
- Trump, Xi And Putin Set For First Trilateral Meeting: What The US, China And Russia Want
- Israel Parliament Elects Netanyahu Rival’s Ally As Speaker In Major Setback For PM
- One’s Dharma’: Mamdani Cites Ramayana, Mahabharata During Diwali Address, Speaks Out Against Anti-Hindu Hate
- US Used 'Expired' Munitions In Iran War After Recoding Them, Navy Chief Tells Senate
Business News
- Stock Market: Sensex Rises 500 PTS, Nifty Tops 25,400; Nifty PSU Bank Gains Nearly 2%
- India Inc Logs Best Quarterly Profit Growth In 4 Years, Lifts Market Hopes
- GDP Growth Likely To Ease To 5-Quarter Low Of 7.5% In July-September: ICRA
- Bank Nifty Surges To Record High Of 62,300 For First Time Ever; Canara Bank, PNB, SBI Jump Up To 5%
- Jensen Huang Seeks Return As Nvidia CEO Four Days After Resignation
- Amazon Plans $7 Billion Renewable Energy Investment In India By 2030
Sports News
- IND-PAK Rivalry Takes Back Seat As Indians Console Pakistani Players After SAFF Final
- Babar Azam's Leave Turns Into A Nightmare! Lahiru Kumara Produces A Beauty In PAK vs SL | WATCH
- IND vs NZ 1st Test: Wellington Pitch Report, Weather Forecast & Rain Prediction
- India's Test Team Changed Completely! Just 2 Remain From Last Wellington Test: Check Probable 11
- IPL 2027 Auction: Full Purse, Remaining Slots And Overseas Vacancies For All 10 Teams
- 58 Years, No Win In Wellington! India's Basin Reserve Record Haunts WTC Dreams
- Pakistan Players Give India Guard Of Honour After SAFF Championship Final Defeat
- 'Thank You Mahi Bhai': Cricket Fraternity's Heartfelt Tributes To MS Dhoni
- 'True Indian Player': Pakistan Great's Big Praise For MS Dhoni After IPL Exit, New CSK Role
- Palestine Apologises After Player Kicks India Captain Twice In U-17 Asian Cup Qualifier
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