School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Once A Carpenter, How Latif Bhat Became Kashmir's Most-Wanted LeT Terrorist With Rs 15 Lakh Bounty

Bengaluru Horror: Scrap Dealer Tied Up, Set On Fire; Fellow Rag Pickers Suspected In Attack

‘Anti-India Propaganda’: BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Economic Disaster’ Remark At Columbia University

ABP Southern Rising Summit Returns For 4th Edition With Theme ‘Start-up South’, CM Revanth, KTR To Attend

SpiceJet Disruptions Halt Mumbai Departures After 7 PM, Passengers Stranded Overnight Stage Protest

'Young Indians Do Not See A Future...': Rahul Gandhi Flags Jobs, Education Crisis During US Tour

LeT Commander Lateef Bhat Cornered Inside Mosque In J&K's Kulgam, Refuses To Surrender

LeT Commander Lateef Bhat Killed In Kulgam Encounter After Refusing To Surrender

'Major Public Order Crisis Averted': Why Delhi Police Denied CJP Jantar Mantar Protest Permission

Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notice To Lawyer Over Remarks Against CJI Surya Kant

ED Moves Supreme Court Against Interim Bail To Azam Khan In Money Laundering Case

Sonia Gandhi Voter List Case: Court Seeks Action Report From Delhi Police SHO

Gautam Buddh Nagar Adds 1.09 Lakh Voters In 10 Months, Dadri Leads In New Registrations

Delhi-Guwahati Bullet Train To Cut Travel Time To 8 Hours, Fare Could Be Cheaper Than Flights

Delhi Pollution: GRAP-3 Lifted In Delhi-NCR, Which Restrictions Have Been Removed?

Rajnath, Jaishankar Arrive In Tokyo As India, Japan Set To Review Defence Ties

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory, 11 Roads To Be Affected Between 3 PM And 5 PM

Maneka Gandhi Once Spoke About Her Relationship With Sonia Gandhi: 'Not Sure We Could Be Called Friends'

Tamil Nadu: Cyclone Akvan To Trigger Rain, Chennai To Witness Thunderstorms

Delhi Weather: Cold Winds Bring Chilly Mornings, Temperature To Drop Further

‘Greater Threat From Within’: Dhirendra Shastri After Apology Over Ram-Krishna Remarks

Karnataka Awaits Centre's Response To 3 Drought Relief Pleas, Parameshwara Urges BJP, JD(S) Leaders To Help

International News

Pakistani Man Jailed For 27 Years In US Over Iran-Linked Plot To Kill Trump, Biden

Trump Heads For Meeting With Xi, Putin In China After Wrapping Philippines Visit

Trump, Xi And Putin Set For First Trilateral Meeting: What The US, China And Russia Want

Israel Parliament Elects Netanyahu Rival’s Ally As Speaker In Major Setback For PM

One’s Dharma’: Mamdani Cites Ramayana, Mahabharata During Diwali Address, Speaks Out Against Anti-Hindu Hate

US Used 'Expired' Munitions In Iran War After Recoding Them, Navy Chief Tells Senate

Business News

Stock Market: Sensex Rises 500 PTS, Nifty Tops 25,400; Nifty PSU Bank Gains Nearly 2%

India Inc Logs Best Quarterly Profit Growth In 4 Years, Lifts Market Hopes

GDP Growth Likely To Ease To 5-Quarter Low Of 7.5% In July-September: ICRA

Bank Nifty Surges To Record High Of 62,300 For First Time Ever; Canara Bank, PNB, SBI Jump Up To 5%

Jensen Huang Seeks Return As Nvidia CEO Four Days After Resignation

Amazon Plans $7 Billion Renewable Energy Investment In India By 2030

Sports News

IND-PAK Rivalry Takes Back Seat As Indians Console Pakistani Players After SAFF Final

Babar Azam's Leave Turns Into A Nightmare! Lahiru Kumara Produces A Beauty In PAK vs SL | WATCH

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Wellington Pitch Report, Weather Forecast & Rain Prediction

India's Test Team Changed Completely! Just 2 Remain From Last Wellington Test: Check Probable 11

IPL 2027 Auction: Full Purse, Remaining Slots And Overseas Vacancies For All 10 Teams

58 Years, No Win In Wellington! India's Basin Reserve Record Haunts WTC Dreams

Pakistan Players Give India Guard Of Honour After SAFF Championship Final Defeat

'Thank You Mahi Bhai': Cricket Fraternity's Heartfelt Tributes To MS Dhoni

'True Indian Player': Pakistan Great's Big Praise For MS Dhoni After IPL Exit, New CSK Role

Palestine Apologises After Player Kicks India Captain Twice In U-17 Asian Cup Qualifier

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