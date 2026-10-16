UP Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2027-28: Application Deadline October 25, Check Direct Link

UP Sainik Schools Admission 2027-28: The Uttar Pradesh Sainik Schools Society has opened online applications for the UP Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2027-28. Students seeking admission to Classes 6 and 9 can register through the official website at upsainikschool.org.

The deadline to submit the application form and complete the fee payment without a late charge is October 25, 2026, by 5 pm.

Applicants who are unable to meet the initial deadline will have another opportunity to apply until October 31, 2026. However, they will need to pay a late fee of Rs 2,000. The entrance examination is tentatively scheduled to take place on December 20, 2026.

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Parents and students should review the official prospectus before beginning the registration process to understand the eligibility conditions and other admission requirements. They should also ensure that all details entered in the application form are accurate before submitting it.

UP Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2027-28 - Check Direct Link

UP Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2027-28: Important Dates

Students and parents should keep track of the application schedule to avoid missing any important deadlines. The Uttar Pradesh Sainik Schools Society has outlined the following dates for the admission process:

Application deadline without late fee: October 25, 2026, by 5 pm

Application deadline with late fee: October 31, 2026, by 5 pm

Application correction window: November 3 to November 5, 2026, until 5 pm

Tentative entrance examination date: December 20, 2026

Candidates submitting their applications after October 25 will have to pay an additional fee of Rs 2,000. Those who have already applied should also note the correction window, which will allow them to review and make necessary changes to their application details if required.

Since the entrance examination date is tentative, applicants should refer to the official website for any updates to the schedule.

UP Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2027-28: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsainikschool.org.

Step 2: Find the "Open Application" section on the website.

Step 3: Click on the new registration link to begin the application process.

Step 4: Enter the required information and complete the application form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the applicable application fee.

Step 6: Check all the details entered in the form before submitting it.

Step 7: Submit the application and download or save the confirmation page for future reference.

What Is The Purpose Of The UP Sainik Schools Entrance Exam?

The entrance examination is part of the admission process for students seeking entry into Classes 6 and 9 at Uttar Pradesh Sainik Schools. The programme aims to prepare selected cadets academically, physically and mentally for future careers in the Defence Services.

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Students and parents planning to apply for the 2027-28 academic session should check the eligibility criteria and admission guidelines in the official prospectus. Completing the application and fee payment within the prescribed deadline will help candidates avoid the additional late fee.

With the application window now open, interested students should review the admission requirements, complete their registration, and keep track of the upcoming correction window and tentative examination date.

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