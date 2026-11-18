New Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday met Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Thiru A Rajmohan and deliberated on key educational priorities of the state.

"Held a meeting with Shri @imrajmohan ji, Minister for School Education, Tamil Development, Information & Publicity, Government of Tamil Nadu. Deliberated on key educational priorities of the state, including matters related to the Samagra Shiksha Scheme and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas," Joshi said in a post on X.

Held a meeting with Shri @imrajmohan ji, Minister for School Education, Tamil Development, Information & Publicity, Government of Tamil Nadu. Deliberated on key educational priorities of the state, including matters related to the Samagra Shiksha Scheme and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. Reaffirmed our shared commitment to strengthening school education and ensuring inclusive growth for students across Tamil Nadu. — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) November 17, 2026

"Reaffirmed our shared commitment to strengthening school education and ensuring inclusive growth for students across Tamil Nadu," he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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