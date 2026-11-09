Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RRB opens applications for 191 Isolated Categories vacancies.

Apply by December 4; fee payment deadline December 6.

Selection includes CBT, translation test, document verification, medical.

RRB Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have opened the online application window for Isolated Categories Recruitment 2026, offering 191 vacancies across seven posts. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website at rrbapply.gov.in.

The registration process started on November 5, 2026, and candidates can apply until December 4. The last date to pay the application fee is December 6, while applicants will be able to make corrections to their submitted forms between December 7 and December 16, 2026.

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Candidates interested in these railway positions should review the recruitment details, including the examination structure and selection procedure, before completing their applications.

RRB Isolated Categories Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The recruitment process will involve multiple stages to assess candidates for the advertised positions. Depending on the post, applicants may have to qualify through the following stages:

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Translation Test, wherever required

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Shortlisting for document verification will depend on candidates' performance in the CBT and Translation Test, wherever applicable. The final selection will be determined by merit in the relevant stages of the recruitment process.

Candidates should check the requirements applicable to their respective posts to understand which selection stages they need to qualify.

RRB Recruitment 2026: Check CBT Exam Pattern

The Computer-Based Test will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions, and candidates will have 90 minutes to complete the examination.

However, candidates eligible to use a scribe will receive an additional 30 minutes, taking their total examination duration to 120 minutes.

The questions in the CBT will generally be based on the educational qualifications prescribed for the respective posts. Candidates should keep this in mind while preparing for the examination.

RRB Isolated Categories Recruitment 2026: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official RRB application portal at rrbapply.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and select the Isolated Categories Recruitment 2026 link.

Step 3: Register by providing the required information.

Step 4: Log in using the credentials generated during registration.

Step 5: Enter the necessary personal and educational details in the application form.

Step 6: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Pay the application fee through the available online payment options.

Step 8: Review the application carefully to ensure that all information is correct.

Step 9: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

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RRB Recruitment 2026: Important Application Dates

Candidates should keep track of the following deadlines to avoid missing any part of the application process:

Application start date: November 5, 2026

Last date to apply: December 4, 2026

Last date for fee payment: December 6, 2026

Application correction window: December 7 to December 16, 2026

Applicants are advised to complete their registration and fee payment within the prescribed deadlines. They should also verify their application details before final submission to avoid errors.

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