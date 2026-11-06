CBSE Board Exams 2027: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Released. Check How To Download

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Class 10, 12 board exams start February 16.

Winter-bound schools hold practicals November 9-December 19.

Schools can correct student details until November 7.

he Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027. According to the official schedule, examinations for both classes will begin on February 16, 2027.

The timetable will provide subject-wise examination dates, timings, subject names, subject codes and important instructions for students.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, CBSE announced the schedule for practical examinations, project assessments and internal assessments for Classes 10 and 12 in winter-bound schools for the 2026-27 academic session. These assessments will be conducted from November 9 to December 19, 2026.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2027: Important Updates

CBSE has also opened the List of Candidates (LOC) correction window for the 2026-27 academic session for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. Schools can make corrections to students' details on the official website until November 7. Students and parents cannot make these corrections directly.

As in the previous academic session, the CBSE Board Exams 2027 will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode at examination centres across India and abroad. The examinations are scheduled to take place between February and March.

How To Download CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027

Students can follow these steps to access and download the examination timetable:

Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. Look for the CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 link on the homepage. Click on the relevant Class 10 or Class 12 timetable link. The date sheet PDF will appear on the screen. Check the examination dates, subject names, subject codes and timings. Download and save the PDF for future reference. Take a printout, if required.

The date sheet will also include important examination-day guidelines and other instructions for students.

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