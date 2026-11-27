Shimla: A video showing a student being beaten up by a group of fellow students inside a school hostel in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district has surfaced on social media, prompting the school authorities to launch an investigation.

The incident reportedly occurred in September at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Reckong Peo. However, the footage, which captures four to five students assaulting another student, went viral on Thursday. It remains unclear whether the school management had any information about the incident when it allegedly took place.

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The video, lasting one minute and three seconds, shows the victim being physically attacked by the group inside the boys' hostel. The student is initially forced onto a bed before being thrown to the floor. The attackers are also heard using abusive language and making threats against him.

Following the circulation of the footage, the school management constituted a committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and investigate the involvement of the students.

Viral video from Kinnaur. Just look at these monsters mercilessly beating up their own fellow student! Now imagine if this video had never surfaced. Would anyone have even known what was happening inside that hostel? Do you really think hostels and boarding schools are safe for young kids in a country like ours? — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) November 26, 2026

Kinnaur School Hostel Assault: What Happened?

According to sources, the incident may have followed an earlier altercation between the victim and another student. The victim was allegedly involved in a fight with a fellow student a few days before the group assault took place.

Following the earlier disagreement, a group of students reportedly attacked him inside the hostel. Preliminary information suggests that the incident involved a clash between groups of students.

Most of those allegedly involved in the assault are reportedly studying in Class XI, while one student is in Class XII.

School Forms Committee To Investigate Viral Video

After the video surfaced, the school authorities constituted a committee to look into the matter. The panel will examine the incident and the circumstances under which the assault reportedly took place.

The incident is reported to have occurred in September, although the footage became widely circulated only on Thursday. It is not clear whether the school management was aware of the alleged assault before the video emerged publicly.

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Police Await School Committee's Findings

Superintendent of Police Sushil Sharma told PTI on Friday that the school management had formed a committee to investigate the incident.

According to the police official, authorities are waiting for the committee to submit its findings before deciding on further action. Since the students allegedly involved in the assault are minors, the police will proceed in accordance with the law.

Further action will depend on the findings of the school-level investigation and the applicable legal provisions, the SP said.

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