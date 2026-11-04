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English NewsEducationWest Bengal Madhyamik Exam 2027: Class 10 Boards Likely In March? Check Latest Update

West Bengal Madhyamik Exam 2027: Class 10 Boards Likely In March? Check Latest Update

WBBSE has proposed holding the 2027 Madhyamik exams from March 2 to 16 instead of February. Check the proposed dates, exam timings and latest update.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • WBBSE proposed shifting 2027 Madhyamik exams to March.
  • Shift due to teachers' deployment for census exercise.
  • Proposed dates await state education department's final approval.

WB Madhyamik Exam 2027: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has proposed shifting the 2027 Madhyamik (Class 10) board examinations from February to March. The revised schedule suggests that the exams may take place between March 2 and March 16, instead of the previously scheduled February 15 to 25. However, the proposal is yet to receive final approval from the state education department. 

According to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), the board has recommended the change because teachers assigned to conduct the examinations will also be required for the upcoming Census exercise. A senior board official shared the development on Tuesday. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet, Reporting Time And Preparation Tips

WBBSE Madhyamik Exam 2027: Proposed Dates 

The board has forwarded a revised examination schedule to the state education department for consideration. Under the proposal, the West Bengal Class 10 board exams would be conducted from March 2 to March 16, 2027. 

Earlier, the examinations were scheduled to take place from February 15 to February 25. The proposed change is linked to the deployment of teachers for the Census exercise during February. 

Why Has The West Bengal Board Proposed A Change? 

The availability of teachers for examination duties is the reason behind the proposed postponement. According to the PTI report, teachers who would otherwise be involved in conducting the Madhyamik examinations are expected to be deployed for the enumeration exercise. 

The Census exercise is scheduled to begin on January 25 next year and continue until February 28. Since the exercise overlaps with the earlier examination schedule, the board has suggested moving the Class 10 exams to March. 

Madhyamik Exam 2027 Schedule Not Finalised Yet 

Students and parents should note that the proposed dates have not been officially confirmed. WBBSE President Laltu Das told PTI that nothing has been finalised so far. 

The revised timetable has been sent to the state education department, and the proposal is awaiting consideration. Therefore, students should treat March 2 to 16 as proposed examination dates rather than a confirmed schedule. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetable Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule Details

West Bengal Madhyamik Exam Timings And 2026 Examination Dates 

As per the proposed schedule, the Madhyamik examinations would be held from 10:45 am to 2 pm. Students would receive 15 minutes to read the question paper before starting to write their answers at 11 am. 

During the previous academic cycle, WBBSE conducted the Madhyamik examinations from February 2 to February 12, 2026. The West Bengal Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations were held from February 12 to February 27, 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the proposed change for the WB Madhyamik Exam 2027?

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has proposed shifting the 2027 Madhyamik (Class 10) board examinations from February to March. The revised schedule suggests exams may take place between March 2 and March 16.

Why has WBBSE proposed changing the exam dates?

The board has recommended the change because teachers assigned to conduct the examinations will also be required for the upcoming Census exercise. This exercise is scheduled from January 25 to February 28, overlapping with the original exam dates.

Have the new Madhyamik Exam 2027 dates been finalized?

No, the proposed dates are not yet official. The proposal is awaiting final approval from the state education department. Students and parents should consider March 2 to 16 as proposed, not confirmed.

What were the original proposed dates for the Madhyamik Exam 2027?

The examinations were originally scheduled to take place from February 15 to February 25, 2027. This schedule was revised due to the deployment of teachers for the Census exercise.

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
WBBSE Education News West Bengal Madhyamik Exam 2027 WBBSE Exam
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