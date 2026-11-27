School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments. School Assembly News Headlines Today November 25, 2026, Top Updates for Students

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

DMK Open To Backing Delimitation, Subject To Guarantee On Tamil Nadu’s Lok Sabha Share

Madras HC Clears Byelections In Ambasamudram, Perundurai, Bars Polls In Seats Vacated By Vijay And Two Others

YSRCP Likely To Back Delimitation Bill, Makes Regional Balance Key Condition

Nirmala Sitharaman Holds First Gen-Z Pre-Budget Meet, Youth Flag AI, Jobs And Skill Gaps

Delimitation Bill In Focus As Modi Cabinet Meets Today Ahead Of Nov 30 Special Parliament Session

Azam Khan's Emotional Jail Remark To Akhilesh Yadav: ‘Wish You Had Spent 6 Months In Prison’

Simhastha 2028: MP Approves 33 Projects Worth Rs 2,801 Crore, Sets 2027 Completion Deadline

Karthigai Deepam Row: 'Aggravated Contempt', Says Tushar Mehta In SC; ASI Seeks Neutral Probe

No Question Hour Or Zero Hour As Parliament Resumes For 4 Days Amid Delimitation Bill Buzz

‘If There Is No Yogi, There Is No UP’: Sanjay Raut Backs Adityanath Amid BJP CM Face Debate

NCP (SP) Issues 3-Line Whip To MPs Ahead Of Parliament Session, YSRCP May Back Bill

Rs 11 Lakh Chandelier, Rs 10 Lakh Side Tables: Delhi Govt Opens Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' To Public

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Releases 5-Year Report Card, Highlights 36,000 Government Jobs, UCC

Congress Issues Whip Ahead Of Parliament Special Session, Directs All MPs To Reach Delhi On Nov 29

Suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorist Arrested In Gujarat's Vadodara; AK-47 Seized

'Money-Minded, Full Of Empty Rhetoric': Mayawati Slams Samajwadi Party's UP Polls Manifesto

Mamata Banerjee's Brother Swapan Seeks FIR Against Nephew Abhishek Over Remarks On Judiciary, EC

Excise Case: CBI Flags 'Palpable Errors' In Order Discharging Kejriwal, Says Trial Court Ignored Evidence

Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Poor' At 220; Wazirpur Among Worst Affected Areas

BJD Awaits Agenda For Parliament Special Session, Says Naveen Patnaik Will Decide Stand On Delimitation

Ex-Minister KN Nehru Aide Arrested In Rs 1,020-Crore Tamil Nadu Tender Manipulation Case

International News

Vietnam Scraps Death Penalty For 6 More Crimes, Reduces Capital Offences From 44 To 4

Germany Begins Trial Of Woman Accused Of Sharing Drone, Defence Information With Russia

2 Italians Killed In Drone Strike On Kuwait Air Defence Site, Iran Denies Role As EU Calls For Pressure

'Pull Back All Military Aggression Across Europe': Trump Urges Putin Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Fake AI Videos, Deepfakes: How Pakistan-Linked Accounts Are Targeting India's Security Establishment

Imran Masood Again Targets SP Over ‘Belittling’ Congress Ally Despite Kharge’s Public Rebuke

Business News

Stock Market: Sensex Rises 500 PTS, Nifty Tops 25,400; Nifty PSU Bank Gains Nearly 2%

India Inc Logs Best Quarterly Profit Growth In 4 Years, Lifts Market Hopes

GDP Growth Likely To Ease To 5-Quarter Low Of 7.5% In July-September: ICRA

Bank Nifty Surges To Record High Of 62,300 For First Time Ever; Canara Bank, PNB, SBI Jump Up To 5%

Jensen Huang Seeks Return As Nvidia CEO Four Days After Resignation

Amazon Plans $7 Billion Renewable Energy Investment In India By 2030

Sports News

Prithvi Shaw Threatens Legal Action Against Yuvraj Singh's Father Yograj Singh

'Lift The Ban': Shubman Gill's Strong Message To ICC, Raises Kookaburra Ball Concerns

Ind vs Pak Likely Again This Month; Sooryavanshi, Harshit Rana Could Get Another Shot At Revenge

Shubman Gill Scolds Teammate; Ajinkya Rahane Gives India Captain A Lesson

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming And Telecast Details

Rahul Dravid's Former Colleague Joins PBKS, Big Coaching Change Ahead Of IPL 2027

19 Sixes, 7 Fours! Punjab Kings Star Smashes 181 Off 68 Balls, Creates World Record

Special IPL Rule Set For International Cricket; ICC Plans Major Change

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