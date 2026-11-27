Srinagar: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has announced the winter vacation schedule for government and recognised private schools across the Kashmir Division for 2026–27.

According to an official order dated November 27, all schools from pre-primary to Class 8 will observe winter vacation from November 30, 2026, to February 28, 2027.

For students of Classes 9 to 12, the winter break will begin on December 14, 2026, and continue until February 22, 2027.

The order, numbered 476-DSEK of 2026, has been issued by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir with the approval of the competent authority.





The department has directed teaching faculty to remain available for academic activities during the vacation period. Teachers will also be required to report to their respective schools four days before reopening to make necessary arrangements.

The order further states that any violation of the prescribed vacation schedule by heads of institutions or teaching staff will invite strict action under the rules.

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has announced the winter vacation schedule for government and recognised private schools across the Kashmir Division for 2026–27.

According to an official order dated November 27, all schools from pre-primary to Class 8 will observe winter vacation from November 30, 2026, to February 28, 2027.

For students of Classes 9 to 12, the winter break will begin on December 14, 2026, and continue until February 22, 2027.

The order, numbered 476-DSEK of 2026, has been issued by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir with the approval of the competent authority.

The department has directed teaching faculty to remain available for academic activities during the vacation period. Teachers will also be required to report to their respective schools four days before reopening to make necessary arrangements.

The order further states that any violation of the prescribed vacation schedule by heads of institutions or teaching staff will invite strict action under the rules.

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