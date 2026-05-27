NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Probe: CBI Arrests Two More Accused from Latur and Pune

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two more accused in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak case, taking the total number of arrests so far to 13.

One of the arrested accused is Dr. Manoj Shirure from Latur. According to the investigation agency, he allegedly played an important role in helping three students, including the son of the owner of the accused coaching institute, obtaining the leaked Chemistry question paper from accused P.V. Kulkarni.

The second accused has been identified as Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a Physics faculty member at Pune-based coaching institute Dr. Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA). Investigators allege that he received the leaked Physics question paper from arrested accused Manisha Havaldar.

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CBI Conducts Searches At 49 Locations

The agency said the investigation is continuing to trace the full conspiracy and establish the chain of links connected to the alleged paper leak network.

So far, the CBI has carried out search operations at 49 locations across multiple cities. During the raids, investigators seized several incriminating documents, laptops, and mobile phones. Detailed analysis of the recovered materials is currently underway.

Case Registered Following Complaint From Education Ministry

The CBI registered the case related to the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak on May 12, 2026, based on a written complaint received from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education.

After registering the case, the agency formed special investigation teams and launched search operations across different parts of the country. Several suspects were detained and questioned during the investigation process.

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Arrests Made Across Multiple Cities

According to the agency, a total of 13 accused have so far been arrested from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune, Latur, and Ahilyanagar in connection with the case.

Multiple special teams are jointly investigating the matter. The probe has reportedly identified the original source of the leaked Chemistry, Biology, and Physics question papers that were allegedly circulated before the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

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