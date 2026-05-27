As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) continues to promote artificial intelligence (AI) learning in schools, students from different institutions in Varanasi have shared their classroom experiences with ABP Live English, highlighting a gap between syllabus expectations and actual implementation.

Students who spoke to ABP Live English said schools are preparing to introduce AI-related subjects more formally from the new academic session. According to them, several institutions are planning to begin AI-focused lessons after June 22, but no major course rollout has taken place till May.

Students revealed that most schools are still relying on theory lessons, while practical AI learning such as Python coding, Machine Learning, and robotics remains limited.

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Students Say AI Rollout Is Still In Early Stage

During conversations with ABP Live English, students revealed that although discussions around AI education have increased significantly, the subject has not yet been fully integrated into regular classroom teaching in many schools.

Some students said, “Some schools have already introduced AI and robotics concepts over the past year, but many institutions are still waiting for clearer directions regarding the curriculum structure,” students told ABP Live English.

“There is confusion because recent circulars have not fully clarified how AI will be included in the official syllabus. Right now, schools are mainly teaching basic AI terminology and theoretical concepts at the secondary level instead of advanced technical learning,” they said.

Practical AI Concepts Yet To Reach Most Classrooms

When asked whether schools were teaching practical topics such as Python coding, chatbots, Computer Vision, and Machine Learning, students told ABP Live English, “We are not getting much practical exposure to topics like Python coding, chatbots, Computer Vision, and Machine Learning in schools yet.”

“Most AI classes are currently limited to theory lessons and classroom discussions. Some schools have started basic robotics learning, but proper practical labs, coding sessions, and project-based activities are still not common,” they said.

Students also indicated that online videos and theoretical teaching methods are being used more frequently than hands-on practical learning. Several schools are reportedly preparing to expand AI-related teaching from June onwards.

Schools Preparing For AI Curriculum Expansion

“Teachers have informed us that AI-based subjects may soon become part of the regular curriculum as schools prepare for the new academic session,” students told ABP Live English.

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The feedback from students suggests that while awareness around AI education is growing rapidly, implementation remains uneven across schools. Many institutions appear to be in the preparation phase, focusing on foundational concepts before introducing practical applications and advanced modules.

With AI emerging as a major area of interest in education and future careers, schools are expected to gradually strengthen both theoretical and practical learning in the coming months.

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