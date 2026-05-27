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HomeEducationTamil Nadu Schools Reopening Postponed To June 4 Due To Weather, Govt Announces Uniform Date

Tamil Nadu Schools Reopening Postponed To June 4 Due To Weather, Govt Announces Uniform Date

Tamil Nadu schools for Classes 1–12 will now reopen on June 4 amid weather concerns and requests for a uniform date.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 May 2026 12:25 PM (IST)

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday revised the schools' reopening date in the state from June 1 to June 4, taking into account factors including weather.

The School Education Department had earlier announced that schools for the academic year 2026–2027 would reopen on June 1 for Classes 4 to 12 and on June 4 for Classes 1 to 3.

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"Subsequently, requests and representations were received from parents, teachers, and various stakeholders seeking a uniform reopening date for all classes in order to ensure administrative convenience and to avoid difficulties faced by families having children studying in different classes." "Further, the prevailing weather conditions and forecasts for the first week of June indicate the likelihood of continued pre-monsoon activity, intermittent rainfall, humidity, and associated heat conditions in several parts of the state," an official release here said.

The government has also reviewed the preparedness requirements of schools relating to sanitation, drinking water facilities, transportation arrangements, and overall campus readiness prior to reopening.

"After careful consideration of all relevant factors, and as per the instructions of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu (C JosephVijay), Raj Mohan, Minister for School Education, Tamil Development and Information has informed that all schools in Tamil Nadu, including government, government-aided, matriculation, and private schools shall uniformly reopen for Classes 1 to 12 on Thursday, June 4," the release said.

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All Chief Educational Officers and District Educational Officers have been instructed to ensure that necessary preparatory measures are completed before reopening and that adequate arrangements are made for the welfare, safety, and well-being of students, it added. 

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Published at : 27 May 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
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Education News Tamil Nadu Schools Summer Vacations 2026 Tamil Nadu School Holidays
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