Tension Over Goat Sacrifice In Mumbai Ahead Of Bakrid, Police Deployed At Housing Society

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Goats brought for Bakra Eid sacrifice sparked tension in Ghatkopar society.

Police escorted goats out amid fears of resident confrontation and clashes.

Maharashtra minister raised law and order concerns over religious event disputes.

Illegal goat sheds were demolished, animals shifted in Wadala area.

Tension flared in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area on Wednesday after a dispute erupted over goats allegedly brought into a housing society for Bakra Eid sacrifice without civic permission.

Police personnel entered the society to escort goats out of the premises amid fears of confrontation between residents and those opposing the removal. Officials said around 25 goats had reportedly been brought into the complex despite the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allegedly not granting permission.

A large number of women from one group gathered outside the building as the situation became increasingly tense. Authorities feared the removal of the animals could trigger clashes, prompting additional police deployment in the area.

BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Reaches Spot

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya also arrived at the housing society as the dispute intensified.

Two BMC vehicles entered the premises and officials began efforts to remove the goats. Reports said one goat had been taken out so far, while another group continued to oppose the action, leading to heated arguments inside the society.

The atmosphere remained tense as police attempted to prevent any escalation and maintain order in the locality.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Bakrid Row: Scuffle Breaks Out After Hindu Groups Oppose Goat Sacrifice

Maharashtra Minister Raises Concern Over Law and Order

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister of State Madhuri Misal expressed concern over the tense situation that recently emerged in Mira Road during Bakra Eid-related disputes.

She wrote to the state’s Director General of Police, Mumbai Police Commissioner and Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner, warning that such incidents were affecting law and order as well as the broader social atmosphere in the state.

In her letter, the minister also raised concerns over what she described as inappropriate activities taking place during various religious and social events at public locations in Pune.

Concerns Raised Over Women’s Safety

The letter stated that incidents involving alleged harassment, misbehaviour and obscene acts targeting women were increasing during certain public events, negatively impacting the social environment.

Madhuri Misal urged authorities to take immediate and strict measures to maintain law and order at public places. She also called for strong action against those involved in harassment, obscene behaviour and misconduct, while stressing that women’s safety should remain the administration’s top priority.

The minister further appealed to the police, civic authorities and health department to work together and implement preventive measures to avoid any untoward incidents and preserve social harmony.

ALSO READ | Eid Prayers Disallowed At Srinagar's Jama Masjid For 8th Year In A Row

Action Taken Against Illegal Goat Sheds in Wadala

Separately, authorities also carried out action in Mumbai’s Wadala area after complaints about allegedly illegal sheds built to house goats ahead of Bakra Eid.

Following a complaint received by Additional Commissioner Ashwini Joshi, officials demolished the temporary structure and shifted around 30 to 40 goats kept there to Deonar.

The action was carried out on the instructions of the Additional Commissioner after civic authorities inspected the site.