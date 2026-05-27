AKTU Cancels BTech Exam After Paper Leak, Re-Exam To Be Held On June 5

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, has cancelled the BTech sixth semester “Computer Network” examination after reports of a question paper leak surfaced during the ongoing exams. The university has announced that the cancelled examination will now be conducted again on June 5, 2026.

The incident has raised serious concerns among students regarding the security and fairness of the university examination process. Following the controversy, AKTU has initiated a detailed probe and tightened security measures for upcoming exams.

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Question Paper Allegedly Went Viral Before Exam

The BTech examinations were conducted across 135 examination centres when reports of the leak emerged. According to preliminary findings, the question paper allegedly started circulating on social media platforms and WhatsApp-Telegram groups around 25 to 30 minutes before the May 21 examination began.

Initial investigations reportedly suggest that the paper leak may have occurred through the misuse of login credentials linked to an examination centre in Noida. Authorities are now examining how access details were allegedly compromised and used to circulate the paper.

The development prompted the university administration to cancel the examination to maintain the integrity of the evaluation process.

Investigation Began After Student Found With Slips

The matter reportedly came to light during an inspection at an examination centre in Ghaziabad. During checking, a student was allegedly found carrying slips that contained the same questions and answers that later appeared in the original question paper.

Following the discovery, university officials immediately launched an inquiry into the incident. The case was subsequently escalated to cyber authorities and local police for further investigation.

AKTU Forms Four-Member Probe Committee

To investigate the alleged leak, AKTU has constituted a four-member committee tasked with examining all aspects of the incident. Complaints have also been lodged with the cyber cell and police authorities.

Investigators are currently working to determine how the paper was leaked and circulated ahead of the examination. The university has also started reviewing digital security protocols connected to online examination management systems.

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Students Raise Questions Over Exam Fairness

The controversy has created anxiety among students; many of whom believe the incident has impacted the fairness of the examination process. Several students have demanded strict action against those responsible for the leak.

Following the incident, AKTU has reportedly directed examination centres to reset passwords daily and ensure login credentials remain secure to prevent future breaches.

The university is now focusing on strengthening its examination security system while continuing its investigation into the paper leak case.

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