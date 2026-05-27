Russia And India In Talks For Additional S-400 Missile System Deliveries

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India, Russia negotiating further S-400 air defence system deliveries.

Pending S-400 shipments under 2018 deal now back on track.

Discussions align with India's military modernization and diversification plans.

India seeks advanced systems amid global defense procurement shifts.

India and Russia are in negotiations for additional deliveries of Russian-made S-400 long-range air defence systems, even as Moscow moves to complete pending shipments under a major defence deal signed in 2018.

Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS) confirmed on Tuesday that discussions were underway after India expressed interest in purchasing another batch of the advanced missile defence systems.

The talks come as Russia works to complete the remaining deliveries under the landmark $5.4 billion agreement signed between the two countries in 2018. While the first three S-400 systems were delivered by 2023, the remaining two units faced delays linked to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

Russia Says Pending Deliveries Back on Schedule

FSVTS chief Dmitry Shugayev said last week that deliveries under the existing contract were now back on track.

According to Russian officials, one of the remaining S-400 systems is expected to be delivered this month, while the final unit is scheduled to arrive in November.

“India has expressed interest in the delivery of an additional batch of these systems. Russia stands ready to fulfill this and the corresponding negotiations are underway,” the FSVTS told the Interfax news agency.

The S-400 Triumf is one of Russia’s most advanced long-range air defence systems and is designed to detect and destroy aircraft, drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles at long distances.

ALSO READ | India Hits Out At Pakistan At UN, Says ‘Thousand Cuts’ Doctrine Exposes Hollow UN Commitment

India Pushes Military Modernisation

The latest discussions are part of India’s broader military modernisation push aimed at upgrading defence capabilities and replacing ageing Soviet-era equipment still used across the armed forces.

In March, India’s Defence Ministry approved proposals worth $25 billion that included plans to purchase five additional S-400 systems, along with transportation aircraft and remotely piloted strike aircraft.

India remains one of the world’s largest defence importers and has historically depended heavily on Russian military equipment.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), India accounted for nearly half of Russia’s arms exports to its top three buyers over the past five years.

ALSO READ | France Rocked By Over 100 Abuse, Rape Claims At Schools And Daycare Centres

India Expanding Defence Partnerships Beyond Russia

Despite its longstanding defence ties with Moscow, India has steadily diversified its military procurement strategy in recent years.

New Delhi has increasingly sourced defence equipment from countries including France, Israel, the United States and Germany, while also placing greater emphasis on domestic manufacturing and joint production partnerships with foreign firms.

The move reflects India’s efforts to reduce dependence on any single supplier while strengthening indigenous defence production capabilities under its long-term strategic plans.