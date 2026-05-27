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HomeNewsIndiaWhat Is Nautapa? The 9-Day Intense Heat Period Now Underway In India

What Is Nautapa? The 9-Day Intense Heat Period Now Underway In India

The word “Nautapa” is derived from two Hindi words “Nau” meaning nine and “Tapa” meaning heat.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 27 May 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nautapa, a nine-day period of intense heat, aligns with astronomical positioning.
  • Traditionally, Nautapa's heat influences the subsequent monsoon rainfall patterns.
  • Meteorologically, direct sunlight and dry winds elevate temperatures during this phase.
  • Health risks during Nautapa necessitate precautions against dehydration and heatstroke.

As large parts of North India continue to reel under intense heatwave conditions, discussions around “Nautapa” have once again gained attention. The period is traditionally considered one of the hottest phases of summer in India and is often associated with soaring temperatures, heatwaves, and dry weather conditions.

What Does Nautapa Mean?

The word “Nautapa” is derived from two Hindi words “Nau” meaning nine and “Tapa” meaning heat. It refers to a nine-day period during which the Sun is believed to enter the Rohini Nakshatra according to Hindu astrology and traditional weather beliefs.

This period generally falls between late May and early June every year and is considered the peak of summer across several parts of India, especially in North and Central regions.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR Sizzles Under Heatwave As IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Relief Likely Soon 

Traditionally, Nautapa is believed to play a significant role in shaping the upcoming monsoon season. According to popular belief, intense heat during these nine days helps create favourable atmospheric conditions for good rainfall later in the season.

In many rural parts of India, farmers closely observe weather conditions during Nautapa and associate strong heat with the possibility of a healthy monsoon.

Why Does Temperature Rise During Nautapa?

Meteorologically, this period coincides with the time when the Sun’s rays fall more directly over the Indian subcontinent, especially northern and central regions. Dry winds, clear skies, and prolonged sunlight lead to sharp increases in daytime temperatures.

Cities across Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and parts of Maharashtra often witness temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius during this period.

Is Nautapa Scientifically Linked To Heatwaves?

Weather experts say Nautapa itself is rooted more in traditional and astrological understanding than in modern meteorology. However, the timing of Nautapa often overlaps with the climatologically hottest days of the year in India.

In recent years, climate scientists have warned that global warming and rapid urbanisation are making heatwaves more frequent, longer, and more dangerous during this period.

Health Risks During Nautapa

Doctors advise people to take extra precautions during Nautapa because prolonged exposure to extreme heat can lead to:

Dehydration
Heat exhaustion
Heat stroke
Dizziness and fatigue
Severe health complications in elderly people, children, and outdoor workers

Health experts recommend staying hydrated, avoiding direct sunlight during afternoon hours, wearing light clothing, and limiting outdoor activity during peak heat.

Why Nautapa Is Being Discussed More This Year

This year, several states have already reported severe heatwave conditions, with “feels-like” temperatures crossing dangerous levels in some areas. Combined with rising humidity and urban heat island effects, Nautapa has once again become a major talking point as India experiences another summer of extreme weather.

Before You Go

Delhi Crime: Delhi Teen Shot Outside Amar Colony Restaurant After Minor Argument, One Arrested

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Nautapa?

Nautapa is a nine-day period in late May/early June, traditionally believed to be the hottest phase of summer in India, associated with the Sun entering the Rohini Nakshatra.

Why does the temperature rise during Nautapa?

Meteorologically, the Sun's rays fall more directly on the Indian subcontinent during this time. Combined with dry winds and clear skies, this leads to sharp temperature increases.

Is Nautapa scientifically linked to heatwaves?

While Nautapa is rooted in tradition, its timing often overlaps with the hottest days of the year. Climate change is making heatwaves more frequent and dangerous during this period.

What are the health risks associated with Nautapa?

Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and dizziness. Elderly people, children, and outdoor workers are particularly at risk.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Temperature Delhi Rain India Heatwave Nautapa
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