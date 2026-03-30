PSEB Class 5 Result 2026 Expected Shortly At pseb.ac.in; Check Date And Direct Link Here

PSEB Class 5 Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board is expected to release the Class 5 results shortly. The announcement is likely to be made in early April 2026. Schools will be able to access the results through the official PSEB website at pseb.ac.in.

However, Class 5 students are likely to receive their results in offline mode only, which means they can collect their marksheets from their respective schools. The board has not yet officially confirmed the result date and time.

Typically, the board announces the results in early April, following a consistent pattern over the years. In 2025, the results were declared on March 30, while in 2024, they were officially announced on April 1.

PSEB Class 5 Result 2026 Direct Link: How to Check Online

Students can check their results online if they are released on the website, or collect them directly from their schools. Follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official PSEB website at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the “PSEB Class 5 Result” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details and submit the information.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review your marks and download the page.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

How to Check PSEB Class 5 Result 2026 via SMS

Students can also check their results using the SMS service by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type PB05 in the message box.

Step 3: Send the message to 5676750.

Step 4: Your result will be sent to your registered mobile number.

PSEB Class 5 Result Previous Year Trends (2022–2025)

In 2025, the PSEB Class 5 results were declared on April 9. A total of 3,00,575 students appeared for the examination, out of which 2,99,204 successfully passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 99.54%, while 1,710 students were placed under the ‘held’ category.

In 2024, the Punjab Board announced the Class 5 results on April 1, with the scorecards made available a day later on April 2. The overall pass percentage that year was 99.84%.

In 2023, the results were declared on April 6, and students could access their scorecards on April 7. The pass percentage for that year was recorded at 99.69%.

In 2022, the Punjab Board released the Class 5 results on May 6, followed by the availability of scorecards on May 7. The overall pass percentage stood at 99.57%.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI