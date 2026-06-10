CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected This Month, When And Where To Check

CBSE 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026: Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 second board examinations are eagerly awaiting their results, with expectations that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may announce the outcome later this month. Once released, students will be able to access their results through the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

The second board examination was introduced for the first time in 2026, offering students an additional opportunity to improve their performance. With the exams now concluded, lakhs of candidates are looking forward to the release of their mark sheets.

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result Date: What to Expect

While the board has not yet announced an official result date, the declaration is expected in the fourth week of June based on the timeline followed for the Phase 1 examinations.

The second board exams for Class 10 were conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026. Approximately 6.8 lakh students appeared for the examinations across the country.

According to current expectations, the results may be released between June 21 and June 27, 2026. However, students should keep checking official CBSE platforms for the latest updates regarding the announcement.

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE portal at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 second board examination result link.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials, including roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: View and download the results displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Students are advised to save a copy of the online mark sheet for future reference.

Mark Sheets Also Available Through DigiLocker and UMANG

Apart from the official website, CBSE will make the provisional mark sheets available through multiple digital platforms, including DigiLocker, UMANG, SMS services, and IVRS.

The board has clarified that online scorecards are provisional in nature. Students must collect their original mark sheets and certificates from their respective schools after they are issued.

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Phase 1 Result Performance

Earlier this year, CBSE declared the Class 10 Phase 1 results on April 15, 2026.

Official data showed that 24,83,479 students registered for the examination, while 24,71,777 appeared. Out of them, 23,16,008 candidates successfully cleared the examination, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 93.70%.

As part of its ongoing policy, CBSE did not publish a toppers' list. The board also continued its practice of not awarding first, second or third divisions to students; a move aimed at reducing unhealthy academic competition among candidates.

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