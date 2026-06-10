Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationCBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected This Month, When And Where To Check

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected This Month, When And Where To Check

CBSE Class 10 second board exam results are expected in June. Students can check scorecards online and through DigiLocker.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 02:08 PM (IST)

CBSE 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026: Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 second board examinations are eagerly awaiting their results, with expectations that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may announce the outcome later this month. Once released, students will be able to access their results through the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. 

The second board examination was introduced for the first time in 2026, offering students an additional opportunity to improve their performance. With the exams now concluded, lakhs of candidates are looking forward to the release of their mark sheets. 

ALSO READ: AP, Telangana Schools To Reopen After Summer Break: Classes To Resume On This Date, Check What's Next

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result Date: What to Expect 

While the board has not yet announced an official result date, the declaration is expected in the fourth week of June based on the timeline followed for the Phase 1 examinations. 

The second board exams for Class 10 were conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026. Approximately 6.8 lakh students appeared for the examinations across the country. 

According to current expectations, the results may be released between June 21 and June 27, 2026. However, students should keep checking official CBSE platforms for the latest updates regarding the announcement. 

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE portal at cbse.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 second board examination result link. 

Step 3: Enter the required credentials, including roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth. 

Step 4: Submit the details. 

Step 5: View and download the results displayed on the screen. 

Step 6: Students are advised to save a copy of the online mark sheet for future reference. 

Mark Sheets Also Available Through DigiLocker and UMANG 

Apart from the official website, CBSE will make the provisional mark sheets available through multiple digital platforms, including DigiLocker, UMANG, SMS services, and IVRS. 

The board has clarified that online scorecards are provisional in nature. Students must collect their original mark sheets and certificates from their respective schools after they are issued. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Re-Test 2026: Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Preparation, Assures Error-Free Exam

Phase 1 Result Performance 

Earlier this year, CBSE declared the Class 10 Phase 1 results on April 15, 2026. 

Official data showed that 24,83,479 students registered for the examination, while 24,71,777 appeared. Out of them, 23,16,008 candidates successfully cleared the examination, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 93.70%. 

As part of its ongoing policy, CBSE did not publish a toppers' list. The board also continued its practice of not awarding first, second or third divisions to students; a move aimed at reducing unhealthy academic competition among candidates. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 10 Jun 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Exam Education News Exam Result CBSE CBSE Board Result 2026 CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected This Month, When And Where To Check
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected This Month, When And Where To Check
Education
CUET UG 2026: Answer Key Challenge Window Open, Candidates Can Raise Objections Till June 11
CUET UG 2026: Answer Key Challenge Window Open, Candidates Can Raise Objections Till June 11
Education
Delhi Schools To Counsel Class IX Repeaters, Offer NIOS Path To Prevent Dropouts
Delhi Schools To Counsel Class IX Repeaters, Offer NIOS Path To Prevent Dropouts
Education
NEET Re-Exam: NTA, NMC And Ministry Of Education Officials To Brief Parliament Committee Today
NEET Re-Exam: NTA, NMC And Ministry Of Education Officials To Brief Parliament Committee Today
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Milestone: Becomes India's Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister
Breaking: TMC Crisis Deepens as Resignations Mount Amid Speculation of Congress Merger Talks
Breaking: Congress Moves EC After Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Rejection
UP Polls 2027: SP Seeks Congress Seat List as Alliance Talks Gain Momentum
Breaking: US-Iran Tensions Escalate as Retaliatory Strikes Trigger Fresh Gulf Security Concerns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget