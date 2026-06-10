NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: With the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, the government and the National Testing Agency (NTA) are leaving no room for error. Following the paper leak controversy that led to the cancellation of the earlier exam, the entire examination process has been redesigned with enhanced security measures.

From the preparation of question papers to their delivery at examination centres, every stage will be monitored under a high-security framework. The NTA has introduced several major changes to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the re-examination.

For the first time, the Indian Air Force, the Department of Posts, central security agencies, and local authorities will work together to safeguard the transportation of question papers. In addition, experts involved in setting the papers have been placed under strict monitoring to prevent any information from being leaked.

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Why Has Security Been Tightened?

The NEET examination conducted on May 3 was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak, triggering a nationwide controversy. In response, authorities have implemented multiple new safeguards to eliminate the possibility of any irregularities during the re-examination process.

The focus this time is on maintaining confidentiality and ensuring that the examination is conducted without any security lapses.

How Will NEET UG Question Papers Be Transported?

To transport question papers across the country, the NTA will take the assistance of the Indian Air Force. The papers will be flown under special security arrangements to around 18 regional centres located in different states.

Officials believe that involving the Air Force will strengthen both the security and confidentiality of the examination material. This will be the first time that such extensive support from the Indian Air Force is being used for a major examination like NEET.

From Regional Centres to Examination Venues

After reaching the regional centres, the question papers will be handed over to the Department of Posts for delivery to examination centres.

The transportation process will be protected through a three-layer security system. Central security forces, local police, district administrations, and NTA officials will closely monitor the movement of examination materials until they reach their designated centres.

Special Monitoring of Paper Setters

Authorities have also introduced additional safeguards for experts involved in preparing the question papers. These individuals will remain under special supervision until June 21, with limited contact with the outside world.

The objective is to ensure that no information related to the examination reaches the public before the test.

Apart from physical security measures, authorities will also monitor digital platforms. The NTA and other agencies will keep a close watch on social media platforms, messaging applications, and online channels. Any fake question papers, misinformation, or suspicious activities detected online will be dealt with immediately.

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Examination to Be Held Across India and Abroad

The NEET UG re-examination will be conducted on June 21 in around 552 cities across India and 14 cities outside the country. The test will be held in pen-and-paper mode from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

The NTA is also working on a new technological framework under which experts preparing questions may not know the specific examination for which they are creating them. A large digital question bank containing thousands of questions from different subjects is expected to be developed, with technology being used to generate the final question paper. Officials believe this could further reduce the possibility of paper leaks in the future.

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