RBSE 12th Result Today? Important Update For Students, How to Check Srbse 12th result 2026

RBSE 12th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the RBSE Class 12 Arts, Commerce and Science results 2026 by March 31, based on previous trends. Once the results are declared, students who appeared for the exams can check their scores on the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

To check the RBSE 12th Result 2026, students need to enter their roll number in the result login section.

If the official RBSE websites are slow due to heavy traffic, students can use DigiLocker or try alternative options like checking the result by name.

Here’s how to check your results, download marksheet, and know passing criteria.

RBSE 12th Result 2026 Direct Link: How to Check Online

Step 1: Visit the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2026”.

Step 3: Select the result link for your respective stream (Arts, Commerce or Science).

Step 4: Enter your roll number in the required field to log in.

Step 5: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 6: Your marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Click on the “Download” option to save a copy for future use.

How to Download RBSE 12th Marksheet via DigiLocker

Students can follow these simple steps to download their RBSE Class 12 marksheet from DigiLocker:

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website or open the app.

Step 2: On the homepage, select “Class XII Marksheet”.

Step 3: Choose “Rajasthan Board” from the list.

Step 4: Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar ID.

Step 5: Your RBSE Class 12 digital marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.

Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Class Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Passing Criteria

The passing requirements for RBSE Class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce results 2026 are as follows:

Minimum Passing Marks: Students must score at least 33% in each subject to pass the board exams.

Theory and Practical Exams: For subjects that include both theory and practical components, students need to secure a minimum of 33% in each part separately.

RBSE 12th Revaluation 2026: Scrutiny Process & Dates

After the RBSE Class 12 results 2026 for all streams are announced, students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation or scrutiny of their answer sheets within the given time period.

The board will release the application dates and further details after the results are declared.

About RBSE 12th Class Exam 2026:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) conducted the Class 12 exams from February 12 to March 11, 2026, at 139 centres across the state, with more than 8 lakh students appearing.

The exams were held from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, and students were allowed to enter the examination centres from 8:15 am. Each paper had a duration of three hours and 15 minutes.

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