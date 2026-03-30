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HomeEducationBihar Board 10th Result 2026 Declared: Toppers To Receive Rs 2 Lakh, Laptop And Scholarships

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Declared: Toppers To Receive Rs 2 Lakh, Laptop And Scholarships

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 declared with 81.79% pass. Check toppers, Rs 2 lakh reward, laptop, scholarship details and direct link here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 09:41 AM (IST)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 10 results for 2026, with Education Minister Sunil Kumar declaring the outcome on Sunday. This year, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 81.79 per cent, reflecting steady academic performance across the state. 

A total of 15,10,928 students appeared for the examination, out of which 12,35,743 candidates successfully cleared the matric exams. The results have also brought good news for high achievers, as the board has significantly increased incentives for top performers. 

Bihar Board Class 10 Toppers: Girls Shine at the Top 

This year’s merit list highlights strong performances by female students. Pushpanjali Kumari from Jamui and Sabreen Parveen from Vaishali jointly secured the first position, each scoring 492 marks (98.4 per cent). 

In total, 139 students have made it to the top 10 merit list, showcasing academic excellence across the state. Students placed between the fourth and tenth ranks will also receive financial rewards. 

Cash Rewards, Laptops and Incentives for Top Rankers 

The Bihar Board has revised its reward structure, doubling the prize money compared to last year. Under the updated scheme: 

  • First rank holders will receive Rs. 2 lakh each 
  • Second-rank holders will be awarded Rs. 1.5 lakh 
  • Third rank holders will get Rs. 1 lakh 
  • Students ranked from fourth to tenth will receive Rs. 20,000 each 

In addition to cash prizes, all top-performing students will be given laptops, medals, and certificates. This initiative is designed to recognise and motivate meritorious students. 

Bihar Board Scholarship 2026: Eligibility & Benefits Explained

Top rank holders will also benefit from the Dr Rajendra Prasad Medha Scholarship scheme. Under this programme, eligible students will receive a monthly scholarship of Rs 2,000 for up to two years. 

Students pursuing Classes 11 and 12 in recognised institutions can avail this benefit. Those opting for technical diploma courses will continue to receive the same monthly support until they complete their programme. 

BSEB Scrutiny Process 2026: Dates & How to Apply

Students who are not satisfied with their marks will have the opportunity to apply for re-evaluation. The Bihar Board will open the online scrutiny window from April 1 to April 7, 2026, allowing candidates to request a re-check of their answer sheets. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 09:41 AM (IST)
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Education News Bihar Board Class 10th Result Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 BSEB Exam 2026 Bihar Board Result 2026
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