National Testing Agency, NTA has released the UGC NET June 2026 exam city slip today on June 10, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the exam city slip through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination will be conducted between 22 June and 30 June 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination will comprise two sections, both containing objective-type multiple-choice questions.

Nearly 10 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination, which will be held for 87 subjects. According to the official schedule released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Exam City Intimation Slip is expected to be issued by 10 June 2026 on the official website. Meanwhile, the UGC NET June 2026 admit card is scheduled to be released by 15 June 2026.

The Advance City Intimation Slip for UGC NET June 2026 is now available.



Candidates can check their allotted examination city and plan their travel arrangements in advance.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #UGCNET2026 #CityIntimationSlip pic.twitter.com/ynzqfTNw8x — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 10, 2026

UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip: How to Download

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their Exam City Intimation Slip:

Step 1: Visit the official UGC NET website.

Step 2: Click on the link for the UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the slip.

Step 5: Check all the information carefully and download the document.

Note: It is advisable to keep a printed copy for future references.

Direct Link To Check - UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip

What Information Is Mentioned on the UGC NET City Intimation Slip?

The Exam City Intimation Slip helps candidates know the city where their examination centre has been allotted. Applicants should download and verify the details as soon as the link becomes active.

The slip generally includes the following information:

Examination date and schedule

Allotted exam city

Details to help candidates plan their travel arrangements in advance

Candidates should note that the Exam City Intimation Slip is not the admit card. The admit card will be released separately and will contain the exact examination centre address along with other important instructions.

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