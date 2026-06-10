Assam Launches Free Transport Service For School Students In Tea Garden Areas

Guwahati: The Assam government on Wednesday launched free transport services for students from marginalised communities residing in tea garden areas, state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the initiative as a last-mile effort to ensure that students in these areas face no hindrance in pursuing their education.

More than 9,700 students of classes 1 to 10 in 198 schools across 11 districts will be benefited by the initiative, launched under Samagra Siksha Assam, the state's integrated, flagship school education initiative.

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"This is a very important initiative we've undertaken for our children in tea garden areas. The transport/escort facility for the students will ensure they have no hindrance in pursuing their studies. This is the last-mile effort apart from other initiatives already in force," Sarma stated in a post on X.

The education minister, in an X post, said the initiative is targeted at providing free transport facilities to students of the deprived communities to improve attendance in schools.

"To ensure that no child misses school due to transportation challenges, @Samagra_Assam is launching the Transport/Escort Facility for Students in Tea Garden Areas from today, 10th June 2026," Pegu said in the post.

"The initiative aims to provide safe and free transport/escort facilities to students of classes I to X belonging to deprived and marginalised communities residing in tea garden areas, helping improve regular school attendance," he added.

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It will be implemented till March 31, 2027, except for the month of July, when the state government schools are closed for summer vacation.

Financial support of Rs 5,400 per student for the academic year will be provided, and local transport arrangements will be made through school management committees, Pegu added.

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