PSEB 10th Result 2026: Punjab Board Matric Results Today At 12:30 PM, Direct Link Here

Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will be declaring the Class 10 board exam results today at 12.30 pm. Students who appeared for the exams can check the PSEB Board Class 10 result 2026 on its official website at pseb.ac.in.

Students can check their PSEB Class 10 results online using their roll number or name to download the provisional marksheet. The original marksheets will be distributed by the respective schools a few days after the online declaration of the results.

The Punjab School Education Board conducted the Class 10 board examinations from March 6 to April 1, 2026. The exams were held from 11 am to 2:15 pm, with each paper lasting for three hours and 15 minutes.

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How To Check PSEB 10th Result 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board at pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “PSEB Class 10 Result 2026” link

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the login section

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button

Step 5: Your Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the provisional marksheet and take a printout for future use

How To Check PSEB 10th Result 2026 Via DigiLocker

Students can also download their digital marksheet through the DigiLocker app or website by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit the official website and log in to your account

Step 2: Go to the Education section and search for Punjab School Education Board

Step 3: Click on the “Class X Marksheet” option

Step 4: Enter your roll number and passing year (2026)

Step 5: Your verified digital marksheet will appear on the screen and can be downloaded instantly

PSEB 10th Result 2026: Previous Years’ Pass Percentage

Here is a look at the pass percentage recorded in the Punjab School Education Board Class 10 examinations over the past few years:

2025 — 95.61%

2024 — 97.24%

2023 — 97.54%

Previous Year’s PSEB Class 10 Result Statistics

Total students who appeared for the exam: 2,77,746

Total students who passed: 2,65,548

Students placed in the reappear category: 11,391

Number of failed students: 782

Results withheld: 25 students

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PSEB 10th Result 2026: Re-evaluation and Compartment Exam Details

Students who are not satisfied with their marks in the Punjab School Education Board for Class 10 examinations will likely get an opportunity to apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets. The board is also expected to conduct compartment or supplementary exams for students who are unable to clear up one or more subjects.

Detailed instructions regarding the application process, fees, and important dates are expected to be announced soon after the declaration of the results.

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