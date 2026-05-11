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HomeEducationPSEB 10th Result 2026: Punjab Board Matric Results Today At 12:30 PM, Direct Link Here

PSEB 10th Result 2026: Punjab Board Matric Results Today At 12:30 PM, Direct Link Here

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 will be declared today at 12:30 PM on pseb.ac.in. Check Punjab Board Matric marksheet download steps and direct link.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 11 May 2026 09:06 AM (IST)

Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will be declaring the Class 10 board exam results today at 12.30 pm. Students who appeared for the exams can check the PSEB Board Class 10 result 2026 on its official website at pseb.ac.in.  

Students can check their PSEB Class 10 results online using their roll number or name to download the provisional marksheet. The original marksheets will be distributed by the respective schools a few days after the online declaration of the results. 

The Punjab School Education Board conducted the Class 10 board examinations from March 6 to April 1, 2026. The exams were held from 11 am to 2:15 pm, with each paper lasting for three hours and 15 minutes. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Soon: How Moderation Policy, Grace Marks and Grading Impact Final Scores

How To Check PSEB 10th Result 2026: 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board at pseb.ac.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “PSEB Class 10 Result 2026” link 

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the login section 

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button 

Step 5: Your Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen 

Step 6: Download the provisional marksheet and take a printout for future use 

How To Check PSEB 10th Result 2026 Via DigiLocker 

Students can also download their digital marksheet through the DigiLocker app or website by following these simple steps: 

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit the official website and log in to your account 

Step 2: Go to the Education section and search for Punjab School Education Board 

Step 3: Click on the “Class X Marksheet” option 

Step 4: Enter your roll number and passing year (2026) 

Step 5: Your verified digital marksheet will appear on the screen and can be downloaded instantly  

PSEB 10th Result 2026: Previous Years’ Pass Percentage 

Here is a look at the pass percentage recorded in the Punjab School Education Board Class 10 examinations over the past few years: 

  • 2025 — 95.61% 
  • 2024 — 97.24% 
  • 2023 — 97.54% 

Previous Year’s PSEB Class 10 Result Statistics 

  • Total students who appeared for the exam: 2,77,746 
  • Total students who passed: 2,65,548 
  • Students placed in the reappear category: 11,391 
  • Number of failed students: 782 
  • Results withheld: 25 students 

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026: Expected Date, Direct Link, & Easy Ways to Check Scores

PSEB 10th Result 2026: Re-evaluation and Compartment Exam Details 

Students who are not satisfied with their marks in the Punjab School Education Board for Class 10 examinations will likely get an opportunity to apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets. The board is also expected to conduct compartment or supplementary exams for students who are unable to clear up one or more subjects. 

Detailed instructions regarding the application process, fees, and important dates are expected to be announced soon after the declaration of the results. 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 May 2026 09:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 PSEB 10th Result 2026 Punjab Board Matric Result 2026 Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2026
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