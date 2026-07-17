'Re-NEET Proved Beneficial For Me': Jabalpur's Aryaman Solanki Secures AIR 46 In NEET UG 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Re-NEET 2026 results, bringing relief to nearly 20 lakh medical aspirants who appeared for the national entrance examination. As per the official data, more than 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified for admission to undergraduate medical programmes, including MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other allied courses.

A key takeaway from this year's results is the impressive performance of female candidates. Women made up more than 58 per cent of all successful candidates, once again emerging as the largest group among those who cleared the country's biggest medical entrance examination.

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Women Continue to Outperform in Re-NEET 2026

The data released by NTA indicates that female candidates recorded a higher qualification rate than their male counterparts. While 56.8 per cent of women who appeared for the examination qualified, the corresponding figure for male candidates stood at 55.1 per cent.

The numbers highlight the increasing participation of women in medical education and reflect their consistent performance in one of India's most competitive entrance examinations. With women accounting for over 58 per cent of the qualified pool, the trend seen in recent years has continued in Re-NEET 2026 as well.

Re-NEET 2026: Important Numbers at a Glance

This year's examination saw participation from candidates across India as well as overseas centres. NTA released several key statistics along with the results that underline the scale of the examination.

Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for Re-NEET 2026.

Around 11.21 lakh aspirants qualified for undergraduate medical admissions.

The examination was conducted at 5,440 centres located in 551 cities across India and 14 cities abroad.

Candidates took the exam in 13 different languages.

Successful candidates belong to all 36 States and Union Territories.

These figures demonstrate the nationwide reach of the examination and the diverse participation from students across different regions.

High Scores Reflect Tough Competition

The Re-NEET 2026 results also showcased the highly competitive nature of the examination. According to the official statistics, 19 candidates secured scores above 700, while 1,492 aspirants scored 650 marks or more.

In addition, 10,160 candidates crossed the 600-mark threshold, and 90,780 candidates obtained at least 500 marks.

The highest score of 715 out of 720 was jointly secured by Aryan Gupta from Punjab and Panshul Bansal from Haryana. NTA further reported that 138 candidates scored above 690 marks, with more than 93 per cent of them appearing for NEET for the first time.

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Counselling Process to Begin Next

With the results now declared, the focus will shift to the counselling and admission process. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will oversee counselling for seats under the All-India Quota for MBBS and BDS programmes, while individual state authorities will conduct counselling for their respective state quota seats.

Candidates have been advised to follow only official counselling portals for updates and admission-related information. Authorities have also urged students and parents to stay alert against fraudulent calls, messages or fake admission offers claiming to guarantee medical seats.

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