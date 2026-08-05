RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Inaugurate Rs 2 Cr Sports Complex, Auditorium In Buldhana District

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhagwat had laid project's foundation stone back in 2018.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will on August 8 inaugurate a sports complex and auditorium built at a cost of around Rs 2 crore at a school run by a charitable trust for children from the Pardhi community in Maharashtra's Buldhana district.

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Dr Ayushi Deshmukh, president of Indore-based Shri Sadguru Dutt Religious and Charitable Trust, told reporters on Tuesday that the organisation has been running the institution, "Suryaodaya Pardhi Samaj Adivasi Ashram Vidyalaya," at Khamgaon in Buldhana district for the past 11 years.

"RSS chief Bhagwat laid the foundation stone for the construction of the school's sports complex and auditorium in 2018. He will now inaugurate the project, which cost approximately Rs 2 crore, on August 8 (Saturday)," Deshmukh informed.

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Approximately 4,000 children from Pardhi and other disadvantaged communities are receiving education at the school and also excelling in sports, the charitable trust's president added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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