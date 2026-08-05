MP Govt Directs Completion Of 107 Hostels, Mess Facilities Before Aug 15

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom State also plans 30 model hostels, free coaching.

Madhya Pradesh government has set a deadline to complete construction work in 107 government hostels by August 15 and start mess facilities without further delay to ensure better residential facilities for students.

A direction in this regard was issued during a review meeting of the Backward Classes and Minority Welfare and Nomadic & Semi-Nomadic Tribes Welfare Department at the Mantralaya, where the minister reviewed the progress of departmental schemes and hostel infrastructure.

ALSO READ: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Inaugurate Rs 2 Cr Sports Complex, Auditorium In Buldhana District

During the review meeting on Tuesday evening, Minister of State for Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Krishna Gaur expressed displeasure over the delay in preparations for mess facilities and instructed officials to complete all pending construction work within the stipulated deadline.

“There should be no delay in completing the construction work or starting mess facilities. All pending work in the 107 hostels must be completed by August 15 so that students get nutritious food and better residential facilities,” she said.

Commissioner Satyendra Singh informed the meeting that the department is preparing to start mess operations in 107 boys' and girls' hostels across the state.

He said kitchen construction has been completed in 86 hostels, while work in the remaining hostels is in its final stage and is expected to be completed within the next week.

The minister also directed officials to immediately complete the handover process of hostel buildings where construction has already been completed and ensure that admissions and mess operations begin without delay.

Gaur said the state government is committed to providing a better residential and academic environment for students belonging to backward classes and minority communities.

“Our objective is to provide quality residential and educational facilities to students. Every eligible student should receive the benefits of departmental schemes on time, and infrastructure development must be completed within the prescribed schedule,” she said.

ALSO READ: Big Changes Likely For NEET-UG? Online Exam, Two-Session Format Under Consideration

The minister also reviewed the department's plan to develop 30 girls' hostels as model hostels during the current financial year and instructed officials to complete the upgradation work within the stipulated timeline.

She further directed officials to expedite implementation of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Free Coaching Training Scheme so that coaching for students preparing for the UPSC, MPPSC and other competitive examinations can begin at the earliest.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI