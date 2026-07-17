'I Cried A Lot': NEET-UG 2026 AIR 1 Aryan Gupta Opens Up On Paper Leak Setback, Comeback

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aryan Gupta topped re-conducted NEET-UG 2026 with 715 marks.

This year's NEET results saw significantly higher top scores.

Personal tragedy inspired Aryan to pursue oncology specialization.

NEET UG result 2026: What began as a year of uncertainty has ended in celebration for 17-year-old Aryan Gupta from Ludhiana. Just weeks after the cancellation of the original NEET-UG 2026 examination due to a paper leak controversy, Aryan has emerged as a joint topper in the re-conducted medical entrance test. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results on Thursday, with Aryan securing an impressive 715 out of 720 marks. He shares the All India Rank (AIR) 1 with Haryana's Panshul Bansal, marking one of the highest scores in the history of the examination.

Aryan's achievement comes after months of uncertainty for lakhs of aspirants whose exam schedules were disrupted following the cancellation of the original test. The 17‑year‑old student from Ludhiana, who admitted he “cried a lot” when the May 12 examination was cancelled, went on to achieve an impressive score in the subsequent re‑test, as per Indian Express.

Family of Doctors Inspired Medical Dream

Aryan comes from a family deeply connected to the medical profession. His father, Dr Sachin Gupta, is an anaesthesiologist, while his mother, Dr Reena Gupta, practises as a gynaecologist. His elder brother is pursuing MBBS after securing AIR 54 in last year's NEET examination.

Despite growing up in a medical household, Aryan said the road to success demanded relentless dedication. He followed a rigorous study schedule of nearly 16 to 17 hours a day and often sacrificed sleep to stay on track with his preparation.

VIDEO | Punjab's Aryan Gupta topped the NEET-UG for medical admissions, the National Testing Agency announced on Thursday. Visuals of celebrations from Ludhiana.#NEETResults #AryanGupta pic.twitter.com/asl4LCWJfH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 16, 2026



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Reflecting on his achievement, he said, "Right now, everything feels surreal, but I am happy that my hard work has paid off."

Personal Loss Shaped His Career Goal

Aryan's ambition extends beyond earning a medical seat. His decision to pursue oncology stems from a personal tragedy that left a lasting impact on him.

He recalled losing his grandmother to stage 4 cancer when he was in the third grade. He said that everyone in his family was a doctor, but they could not save his grandmom. "That is when I decided that I wanted to become a cancer specialist and work towards treating the disease," he said.

Although he has secured the country's top rank, Aryan believes his journey is only beginning.

He also encouraged future NEET aspirants to remain disciplined, trust their teachers and stay consistent throughout their preparation, stressing that sustained hard work is the key to success.

Higher Scores Mark This Year's NEET Results

According to the NTA, more than 11.21 lakh candidates qualified in NEET-UG 2026. The examination witnessed a sharp rise in top scores compared to the previous year.

The highest score this year stood at 715, significantly above the 686 marks that earned the top rank in 2025. Last year's examination was widely regarded as one of the toughest editions, with no student crossing the 700-mark milestone.

This year, however, 19 candidates scored 700 or above, while 138 candidates secured at least 690 marks. As many as 1,492 candidates crossed the 650-mark threshold, and over 10,160 students scored 600 or more. Female candidates accounted for more than 58 per cent of the successful applicants.

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