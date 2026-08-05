Six Students Taken Into Custody In Suspected Ragging Case In Mangaluru College

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom First-year student injured, hospitalized in suspected college ragging.

Police registered case, arrested six students for questioning.

Commissioner stated incident appears ragging; detailed investigation initiated.

A suspected ragging incident at a reputed private college in Mangaluru left a first-year student with serious neck injuries, following an alleged assault by a group of senior students, police said on Wednesday.

The incident reportedly took place near Juhharakere in Mangaluru, where two first-year students, identified as Adarsh and J. Khadar, were allegedly attacked by senior students.

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According to the victims, the seniors objected to the juniors wearing black shoes and picked up an argument, which soon turned violent. The students alleged that they were brutally assaulted by the seniors during the confrontation.

One of the injured students sustained a serious neck injury and was admitted to a hospital. Doctors have reportedly diagnosed him with a neck fracture, and he is currently undergoing treatment.

Personnel from the Pandeshwara Police Station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. Police later visited the hospital and recorded the statement of the injured student.

A case has been registered by the police, and provisions of the anti-ragging law have been invoked in the FIR. Six students have been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the incident.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner C.H. Sudheer Kumar Reddy said the incident prima facie appears to be a case of ragging.

"The statements of the victims are being recorded by the police. Based on the preliminary findings, an FIR will be registered at the Mangaluru South Police Station, and a detailed investigation will be initiated," he said.

The Commissioner added that the investigation would ascertain the exact sequence of events and determine the role of those involved in the alleged ragging incident.

Police said further action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

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According to official records, Karnataka recorded 181 ragging complaints in higher educational institutions between 2022 and July 22, 2026, the highest among South Indian states despite mandatory anti-ragging committees and stricter enforcement measures.

In January, a violent ragging and assault incident occurred at a reputed educational institute in Devanahalli, Bengaluru Rural, resulting in an FIR against 22 to 23 senior students and an outsider, with three key arrests made.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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