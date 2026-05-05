The Central Board of Secondary Education has directed affiliated schools to fast-track the implementation of the third language (R3) in Class 6, raising concerns over delays and inconsistencies in compliance for the 2026–27 academic session. The move comes in line with the guidelines of the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023.

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The Board noted that while many schools have already selected and uploaded their language options on the OASIS portal, several institutions are yet to complete the process. In some cases, schools have submitted language choices that do not align with prescribed norms.

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CBSE Sets May 31 Deadline for Mandatory Update

To address these gaps, CBSE has made it compulsory for all affiliated schools to finalise and upload their Class 6 third language choices on the OASIS portal by May 31, 2026. Schools that have not yet complied must complete the process within this timeline.

Additionally, institutions that have uploaded incorrect or non-compliant language options have been given an opportunity to revise their submissions before the deadline. The Board has emphasised strict adherence to ensure uniform implementation across schools.

Textbooks to Be Available by July 1

As part of the rollout plan, CBSE has also outlined the academic timeline. Textbooks for recognised Indian languages will be made accessible through CBSE and National Council of Educational Research and Training websites by July 1, 2026.

For schools offering languages not included in the constitutional list, the Board has advised using textbooks approved by respective state education authorities such as SCERT. However, all schools must ensure that their syllabus aligns with the learning outcomes defined under NCFSE-2023.

Emphasis on Indian Languages in Curriculum

CBSE has reiterated that schools must include at least two Indian languages within the R1, R2, and R3 framework. Institutions that have not yet begun implementing this structure have been instructed to start classes from July 1, 2026.

This push highlights the Board’s focus on promoting linguistic diversity and strengthening the role of Indian languages in school education.

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Push for Timely and Full Implementation

With clear deadlines and structured guidelines in place, CBSE is now focusing on ensuring complete execution of the policy. Schools are expected to complete all required updates and preparations on time to avoid disruptions when the new academic session begins.

The directive signals a stricter approach by the Board to ensure that all affiliated institutions comply fully with curriculum reforms without delay.

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