NEET UG Registration 2026: Last Date To Apply? Apply Now On neet.nta.nic.in, Check Details

HomeEducationNEET UG Registration 2026: Last Date To Apply? Apply Now On neet.nta.nic.in, Check Details

NEET UG 2026 registration closes March 8. Apply at neet.nta.nic.in; exam on May 3. Check fees, steps to apply and key details.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 09:06 AM (IST)

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon close the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026, with the deadline set for March 8. Candidates who have not yet completed their application are advised to register at the earliest to avoid last-minute delays or heavy traffic on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. 

According to the official schedule, candidates can complete and submit their application forms until March 8, 2026, at 9 pm. The deadline for paying the application fee is March 8, 2026, at 11:50 pm. 

Once the registration process ends, the agency will move forward with the next stages of the examination process. These include opening the application correction window, releasing the city intimation slip, and issuing admit cards for registered candidates. 

The NEET UG 2026 admit cards will be issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) a few days before the examination date. Candidates must carry their admit card to the examination centre, as it is a mandatory document. Without it, they will not be permitted to enter the exam hall or appear for the test. 

NEET UG 2026: Application Fee 

The application fee for the exam depends on the candidate’s category. Candidates in the General category are required to pay Rs 1700 for exam centres located in India. 

Those belonging to the General-EWS and OBC-NCL categories must pay Rs 1600 if they choose exam centres in India, while the fee is Rs 9500 for centres located outside India. 

Meanwhile, candidates from the SC, ST, PwBD, and third gender categories are required to pay Rs 1000 for exam centres within India. 

NEET UG 2026: Here's How to Apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the NEET UG 2026 registration link. 

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then log in using your application number and password. 

Step 4: Carefully fill in the NEET UG 2026 application form with the required details. 

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents in the specified format and pay the application fee. 

Step 6: Review all the details, submit the application form, and download or print a copy for future reference. 

NEET UG Registration 2026: Important Documents to Upload 

Before beginning the application process, candidates should keep a few important documents ready. Having these documents prepared in advance will make the registration process smoother. 

  • Class 10 certificate or marksheet (for verification of date of birth) 
  • Class 12 details or appearing certificate 
  • A valid photo identity proof, such as an Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID, or driving licence 
  • Category certificate for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC-NCL, or EWS categories (if applicable) 
  • PwBD certificate for candidates applying under the disability quota 
  • Details of permanent and correspondence addresses 
  • Scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format 

Candidates should carefully check all the information entered in the form before submitting it. This helps avoid mistakes during the application process. 

About NEET UG Exam 2026:  

The NEET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to take place on May 3, 2026. The test will last for 180 minutes (three hours) and will be conducted from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. 

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses in medical institutions across the country. The NEET UG 2026 scores and merit list will also be used for admissions to BDS and BVSc & AH programmes, as has been the practice in previous years, in line with the rules set by the respective regulatory authorities. 

NEET UG 2026: Programmes Offered 

The NEET UG examination is conducted for admission to several medical and paramedical courses across India. Some of the key programmes that accept NEET scores include: 

  • Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) 
  • Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) 
  • Ayurvedic Medicine 
  • Homoeopathy Medicine 
  • Unani Medicine 
  • Siddha Medicine 
  • Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry 
  • B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing (introduced through NEET from 2023) 
  • Bachelor of Physiotherapy 
  • Bachelor of Occupational Therapy 
  • Bachelor of Speech, Audiology and Language Pathology 
  • Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics 

At present, 542 medical colleges, 313 dental colleges, 914 AYUSH colleges, and 47 colleges offering BVSc & AH programmes in India accept NEET scores for admissions. 

In addition, 15 campuses of the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and two campuses of the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) also use NEET scores for their admission process. 

Admissions to the B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing programme are also being conducted through the NEET examination. However, the detailed seat matrix for this course has not been announced yet. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 06 Mar 2026 09:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NEET UG NEET UG 2026 NEET UG 2026 Registration NEET UG 2026 Registration Deadline
NEET UG Registration 2026: Last Date To Apply? Apply Now On neet.nta.nic.in, Check Details
NEET UG Registration 2026: Last Date To Apply? Apply Now On neet.nta.nic.in, Check Details
