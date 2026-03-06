Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationSchool Assembly News Headlines Today March 6, Top National, International, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines Today March 6, Top National, International, Sports, Business News

The school assembly news headlines for today, March 6, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 08:38 AM (IST)

School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments. 

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena. 

National News   

  • PM Modi Speaks With French President Emmanuel Macron On Peace Efforts In West Asia 
  • President Appoints New Governors, Lieutenant Governors In Major Reshuffle 
  • India Gets 30-Day Waiver From US To Buy Russian Oil As Shipping Crisis Continues Amid Iran War 
  • RN Ravi Heads To Bengal After Standoff-Filled Tenure In Tamil Nadu 
  • India Responded To Distress Call From IRIS Dena, Launched Search Operation: Navy 
  • Ahead Of Bengal Polls, Governor Bose Resigns; Mamata Targets Shah Over ‘No Consultation’ 
  • IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI That Went Missing After Take-Off Crashes In Assam's Karbi Anglong; Search Underway 
  • Former Diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu Named Delhi L-G, VK Saxena Moved To Ladakh 
  • EAM Jaishankar Speaks To Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi 
  • BJP Set To Get Bihar CM Post; Nitish May Step Down After April 10 
  • Karnataka Lokayukta Raids 42 Locations, Unearths Rs 35.65 Crore In Disproportionate Assets 
  • ‘Stormy Seas Ahead’: Rahul Questions PM’s Silence After US Sinks Iranian Warship In Indian Ocean 
  • India Offers Condolences On Khamenei’s Death; Foreign Secretary Signs Condolence Book 
  • Naxalite With Rs 5 Lakh Reward Killed In Dantewada Encounter; Anti-Naxal Ops Intensify 
  • Congress Turmoil: Gopal Kanda Contacts MLAs as RS Picks Trigger Rift in Haryana & Himachal Pradesh 

International News   

  • Trump Rejects Mojtaba Khamenei As Iran’s Next Supreme Leader, Calls Him ‘Idiot’ 
  • Nepal Votes In High-Stakes Election After Gen Z Protests Toppled Government 
  • Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Open For India, Closed For US, Israel & Europe 
  • 'Shed Trump's Blood': Iran Ayatollah Targets Israel, US President In Rare Televised Message 
  • 'I'd Rate 15 Out Of 10': Trump Hails US Military As Iran War Enters Fifth Day 
  • 'Hope, Peace, And Unity': Trump And Melania Extend Holi Wishes As White House Marks Festival Of Colours 
  • WhatsApp Could Soon Charge For Extra Features 
  • Pakistan plans weekly fuel price revisions, WFH amid West Asia conflict fears 
  • Zohran Mamdani Dodges Question On Whether Iran Is Better Off Without The Ayatollah-Watch 
  • Sri Lanka Tries To Safeguard Second Iranian Ship After US Attack Kills 80+ Sailors 
  • Iran War In India's Backyard: US Strike On IRIS Dena Warship Weeks After Vizag Exercise Is A Strategic Shock 
  • US Senate Blocks Bid To Curb Trump’s War With Iran As Israel, Tehran Trade Blows In Fresh Wave 
  • ‘World Should Learn From India’: Finnish President Backs Permanent UNSC Seat 

Business News   

  • Middle East War Could Hit Basmati, Diamonds, Airlines In India: CRISIL 
  • Crude Oil Surges Above $83 After Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz 
  • Hormuz Crisis Triggers Fuel Shock In Pakistan: Govt Mulls Weekly Petrol Price Changes 
  • Amazon Layoffs: Over 100 Robotics Employees Fired As Company Scraps Blue Jay Project 
  • Iran Tensions Hit India’s Rice Trade: Exporters Seek Relief As Freight, Insurance Costs Spike 
  • Stock Market Jumped Sensex Rose To 79,927, Nifty Ends At 24,765 
  • Silver Prices Continue To Rally (March 5) 
  • Trump Tariffs Under Fire: US Court Orders Refunds Worth Up To $130 Billion For Importers 
  • Vinfast’s Lac Hong Enters Luxury Car Battle With Mercedes-Benz, BMW 
  • US-Iran Tensions Hit Aviation: Hundreds Of Flights Cancelled, Airlines Reroute Routes 

Sports News   

  • India Beat England By 7 Runs, Secure T20 World Cup 2026 Final Berth 
  • Top 10 Fastest Hundreds In T20 World Cup History, Ft. Jacob Bethell 
  • Ind vs Eng T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Bollywood Stars Turn Up To Root For Men In Blue At Wankhede 
  • BCCI On Alert: Could Middle East Crisis Affect IPL 2026 Schedule Reveal? 
  • Arjun Tendulkar's Awkward-Cute Wedding Moment Shows His Next-Level Introvert Side 
  • Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh Eye Entry Into All-Time Top 10 At Wankhede 
  • PCB Revamps Selection Committee With Two Ex-Captains After T20 World Cup Debacle 
  • BCCI Accused Of 'Doping Fraud'? Truth Behind Pakistan Player's Viral Claims 
  • West Indies And Zimbabwe Stranded In India Amid Iran-Israel Conflict; Windies Coach Issues Heartfelt Plea 
  • Pakistan Player Penalised For Misbehaving With Female Hotel Staff During T20 World Cup 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 06 Mar 2026 08:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News School Assembly News Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 6, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 6, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Education
CBSE Postpones March 5 And 6 Class 10 & 12 Exams In Middle East Regions Amid Escalating Tensions
CBSE Postpones March 5 And 6 Class 10 & 12 Exams In Middle East Regions Amid Escalating Tensions
Education
RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Application Deadline Extended For CEN 09/25 Posts, Check Details Here
RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Application Deadline Extended For CEN 09/25 Posts, Check Details Here
Education
MPESB Recruitment 2026: 1,679 Vacancies Announced For Forest And Jail Departments; Apply By March 14
MPESB Recruitment 2026: 1,679 Vacancies Announced For Forest And Jail Departments; Apply By March 14
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive Inside: Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Process Captured Amid JD(U) Worker Uproar
Breaking Update: Nitish Kumar Files Rajya Sabha Nomination Amid Roaring Worker Support in Bihar
Exclusive Update: Amit Shah Meets Nitish Kumar Ahead of Rajya Sabha Nomination in Patna
RJD Reacts: Manoj Jha Calls Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move a Scripted BJP Strategy
Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar to File Rajya Sabha Nomination Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget