School Assembly News Headlines Today March 6, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, March 6, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- PM Modi Speaks With French President Emmanuel Macron On Peace Efforts In West Asia
- President Appoints New Governors, Lieutenant Governors In Major Reshuffle
- India Gets 30-Day Waiver From US To Buy Russian Oil As Shipping Crisis Continues Amid Iran War
- RN Ravi Heads To Bengal After Standoff-Filled Tenure In Tamil Nadu
- India Responded To Distress Call From IRIS Dena, Launched Search Operation: Navy
- Ahead Of Bengal Polls, Governor Bose Resigns; Mamata Targets Shah Over ‘No Consultation’
- IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI That Went Missing After Take-Off Crashes In Assam's Karbi Anglong; Search Underway
- Former Diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu Named Delhi L-G, VK Saxena Moved To Ladakh
- EAM Jaishankar Speaks To Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
- BJP Set To Get Bihar CM Post; Nitish May Step Down After April 10
- Karnataka Lokayukta Raids 42 Locations, Unearths Rs 35.65 Crore In Disproportionate Assets
- ‘Stormy Seas Ahead’: Rahul Questions PM’s Silence After US Sinks Iranian Warship In Indian Ocean
- India Offers Condolences On Khamenei’s Death; Foreign Secretary Signs Condolence Book
- Naxalite With Rs 5 Lakh Reward Killed In Dantewada Encounter; Anti-Naxal Ops Intensify
- Congress Turmoil: Gopal Kanda Contacts MLAs as RS Picks Trigger Rift in Haryana & Himachal Pradesh
International News
- Trump Rejects Mojtaba Khamenei As Iran’s Next Supreme Leader, Calls Him ‘Idiot’
- Nepal Votes In High-Stakes Election After Gen Z Protests Toppled Government
- Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Open For India, Closed For US, Israel & Europe
- 'Shed Trump's Blood': Iran Ayatollah Targets Israel, US President In Rare Televised Message
- 'I'd Rate 15 Out Of 10': Trump Hails US Military As Iran War Enters Fifth Day
- 'Hope, Peace, And Unity': Trump And Melania Extend Holi Wishes As White House Marks Festival Of Colours
- WhatsApp Could Soon Charge For Extra Features
- Pakistan plans weekly fuel price revisions, WFH amid West Asia conflict fears
- Zohran Mamdani Dodges Question On Whether Iran Is Better Off Without The Ayatollah-Watch
- Sri Lanka Tries To Safeguard Second Iranian Ship After US Attack Kills 80+ Sailors
- Iran War In India's Backyard: US Strike On IRIS Dena Warship Weeks After Vizag Exercise Is A Strategic Shock
- US Senate Blocks Bid To Curb Trump’s War With Iran As Israel, Tehran Trade Blows In Fresh Wave
- ‘World Should Learn From India’: Finnish President Backs Permanent UNSC Seat
Business News
- Middle East War Could Hit Basmati, Diamonds, Airlines In India: CRISIL
- Crude Oil Surges Above $83 After Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz
- Hormuz Crisis Triggers Fuel Shock In Pakistan: Govt Mulls Weekly Petrol Price Changes
- Amazon Layoffs: Over 100 Robotics Employees Fired As Company Scraps Blue Jay Project
- Iran Tensions Hit India’s Rice Trade: Exporters Seek Relief As Freight, Insurance Costs Spike
- Stock Market Jumped Sensex Rose To 79,927, Nifty Ends At 24,765
- Silver Prices Continue To Rally (March 5)
- Trump Tariffs Under Fire: US Court Orders Refunds Worth Up To $130 Billion For Importers
- Vinfast’s Lac Hong Enters Luxury Car Battle With Mercedes-Benz, BMW
- US-Iran Tensions Hit Aviation: Hundreds Of Flights Cancelled, Airlines Reroute Routes
Sports News
- India Beat England By 7 Runs, Secure T20 World Cup 2026 Final Berth
- Top 10 Fastest Hundreds In T20 World Cup History, Ft. Jacob Bethell
- Ind vs Eng T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Bollywood Stars Turn Up To Root For Men In Blue At Wankhede
- BCCI On Alert: Could Middle East Crisis Affect IPL 2026 Schedule Reveal?
- Arjun Tendulkar's Awkward-Cute Wedding Moment Shows His Next-Level Introvert Side
- Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh Eye Entry Into All-Time Top 10 At Wankhede
- PCB Revamps Selection Committee With Two Ex-Captains After T20 World Cup Debacle
- BCCI Accused Of 'Doping Fraud'? Truth Behind Pakistan Player's Viral Claims
- West Indies And Zimbabwe Stranded In India Amid Iran-Israel Conflict; Windies Coach Issues Heartfelt Plea
- Pakistan Player Penalised For Misbehaving With Female Hotel Staff During T20 World Cup
