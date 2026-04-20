NEET UG 2026: Concerns are rising among students ahead of the NEET UG 2026 as rumours about a possible paper leak continue to circulate online. Claims spreading rapidly across platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp suggest that the NEET UG 2026 question paper has been leaked. These messages are creating confusion and panic among aspirants preparing for one of India’s most competitive medical entrance exams.

At the same time, several individuals are allegedly exploiting these rumours by demanding money from students in exchange for access to the “leaked” paper. In some cases, amounts as high as ₹10,000 are being asked, raising serious concerns about online fraud targeting candidates.

With exam day nearing, National Testing Agency has issued a strict alert, here’s what students must know right now.

Fake Paper Leak Claims Circulating on Social Media

Over the past few days, multiple social media posts and Telegram groups have claimed possession of the original NEET UG 2026 question paper. Students are being approached with offers to purchase the paper before the exam. These claims, however, are completely false and part of fraudulent schemes designed to mislead and exploit candidates.

NTA Issues Strong Advisory Against Rumours

The National Testing Agency has taken a firm stance on the issue, clearly stating that all such paper leak claims are baseless. The agency has warned students not to fall for misinformation and emphasised that strict legal action is being taken against those involved in spreading fake content.

NTA has urged candidates to avoid engaging with unknown individuals or groups demanding money and to rely only on official sources for authentic updates. The agency also clarified that all verified information related to the exam will be shared exclusively through its official website and authorised social media channels.

Exam Date Near, Anxiety Among Students Grows

The NEET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on May 3 and admit cards have not yet been released. Amid this, such rumours have further heightened anxiety among students and parents, who are already under pressure during this crucial period.

NEET UG 2024 Controversy: Previous Year Controversy Adds to Concerns

The situation has gained more attention due to last year’s controversy surrounding NEET UG 2024. Following allegations of irregularities, the Supreme Court of India had ordered a re-examination for students at certain centres to maintain transparency. This background has contributed to increased suspicion and fear among candidates this year.

How to Identify Fake NEET Paper Leak Scams

Students are advised to remain cautious. Any claim offering early access to exam papers, requesting payment, or inviting candidates to join secret Telegram or WhatsApp groups should be treated as fraudulent. Avoid sharing personal details or making payments and always depend on official announcements for accurate information.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging students to stay focused on their preparation and not get distracted by misleading claims.

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