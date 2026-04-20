Guwahati Schools Closed: Heavy Rain Floods Streets, Parents & Students Urged to Stay Safe

Heavy rainfall lashed Assam’s largest city, Guwahati, on April 19, 2026, leading to severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas, including Hatigaon and Anil Nagar. Continuous downpours overwhelmed drainage systems, leaving roads submerged, disrupting traffic, and affecting daily life across multiple neighbourhoods.

Residents in the worst-hit localities reported water entering homes and streets turning into virtual streams, making commuting difficult and unsafe. Emergency services were put on alert as authorities monitored the situation closely, particularly in flood-prone pockets of the city.

In response to the deteriorating conditions and to ensure public safety, officials announced the closure of all educational institutions within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation limits for the following day. The decision applies to both government and private institutions, impacting thousands of students and staff.

#WATCH | Assam: Heavy rainfall in Guwahati causes severe waterlogging in Hatigaon and Anil Nagar area.



In view of the situation arising out of the flash flood caused by heavy rains in Guwahati city that occurred on 19/04/2026, all the Educational Institutes (both Govt. and… pic.twitter.com/dCzVanH5pA — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2026

The order issued by the District Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority says, "In view of the situation arising out of the flash flood caused by heavy rains in Guwahati city that occurred on 19/04/2026, all the Educational Institutes (both Govt. and Private) are hereby declared closed on 20/04/2026 within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation area."

The directive has been issued under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow advisories issued by local administration. With more rainfall predicted, concerns remain over further water accumulation and possible disruptions in the coming days.

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