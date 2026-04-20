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HomeEducationGuwahati Schools Closed: Heavy Rain Floods Streets, Parents & Students Urged to Stay Safe

Guwahati Schools Closed: Heavy Rain Floods Streets, Parents & Students Urged to Stay Safe

Guwahati schools closed on April 20 after heavy rainfall causes flooding. Check full update, affected areas, and official notice for students.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 09:07 AM (IST)

Heavy rainfall lashed Assam’s largest city, Guwahati, on April 19, 2026, leading to severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas, including Hatigaon and Anil Nagar. Continuous downpours overwhelmed drainage systems, leaving roads submerged, disrupting traffic, and affecting daily life across multiple neighbourhoods. 

Residents in the worst-hit localities reported water entering homes and streets turning into virtual streams, making commuting difficult and unsafe. Emergency services were put on alert as authorities monitored the situation closely, particularly in flood-prone pockets of the city. 

In response to the deteriorating conditions and to ensure public safety, officials announced the closure of all educational institutions within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation limits for the following day. The decision applies to both government and private institutions, impacting thousands of students and staff. 

The order issued by the District Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority says, "In view of the situation arising out of the flash flood caused by heavy rains in Guwahati city that occurred on 19/04/2026, all the Educational Institutes (both Govt. and Private) are hereby declared closed on 20/04/2026 within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation area." 

The directive has been issued under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act. 

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow advisories issued by local administration. With more rainfall predicted, concerns remain over further water accumulation and possible disruptions in the coming days.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
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Education News Guwahati Schools Closed Guwahati Schools Holiday
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