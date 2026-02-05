NEET UG 2026: NTA To Begin Registration Shortly At neet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Register

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet opened the registration process for NEET 2026. Candidates who wish to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will be able to access the direct application link on the official NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to ensure that their Aadhaar card, UDID card, and category certificate are updated in line with the guidelines and instructions issued by the authorities before filling out the NEET UG 2026 application form.

NEET UG 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must fulfil the NEET UG 2026 eligibility requirements before filling out the application form. The eligibility criteria for NEET 2026 are expected to remain the same as those followed last year. Below are the basic conditions for appearing in NEET UG:

Applicants should have passed or be appearing in the Class 12 board examination, or an equivalent exam, with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as compulsory subjects.

General category candidates must secure a minimum of 50% aggregate marks. Candidates from reserved categories need at least 45% marks for General-PwD and 40% marks for SC, ST, OBC, and reserved PwD categories.

Candidates must be at least 17 years of age at the time of admission or must attain this age on or before December 31, 2026. This means the date of birth should not be later than December 31, 2009. There is no upper age limit for appearing in the exam.

NEET UG 2026: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘New Registration’ link, read the instructions carefully, and select ‘Proceed’.

Step 3: Enter the required personal details to create your application number and password.

Step 4: Log in using the generated credentials and fill in your personal information, academic details, and preferred exam city.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents, pay the application fee, and submit the application form.

NEET 2026 Application: Documents Required

Before the NEET UG 2026 registration process starts, candidates should make sure the following documents are ready for uploading:

Class 10 pass certificate

Postcard-size photograph (4 × 6 inches)

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS), if applicable

Candidate’s signature in running hand using black ink

PwBD certificate, if applicable

Scanned impressions of left and right-hand fingers and thumbs

Citizenship or embassy certificate (for NRI/OCI/PIO candidates)

Proof of address for both present and permanent residence

About NEET 2026: Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to hold the NEET 2026 examination on May 3, 2026, on a tentative basis. The exam will be conducted in offline (pen-and-paper) mode. NEET UG 2026 will be organised for admission to courses such as MBBS, BDS, B.V.Sc, and AYUSH programmes in government and private medical colleges across India. The question paper will include 180 questions, with each question carrying four marks.

