UGC NET December Result 2025 OUT At ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Check Here

UGC NET December 2025 results declared by NTA; candidates can download scorecards online and check eligibility details.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 09:18 AM (IST)

UGC NET December Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2025 today, February 5, 2026. Candidates can view and download their results from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

Applicants who appeared for the December session can access their UGC NET 2025 scores by logging in with their application number or roll number along with their date of birth.  

UGC-NET December 2025 Result: How To Download Result? 

Step 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link ‘Download Result for UGC-NET December 2025’ under the ‘Candidate Activity’ section and click on it. 

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page for logging in. 

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth carefully in the given fields. 

Step 5: Submit the details, and your results will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 6: Review the result and download it for future use. 

UGC NET December Result 2025 - Direct Download Link 

UGC NET December Result 2025: Re-evaluation And Re-checking 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) does not allow re-checking or re-evaluation of answer sheets. The final result is prepared solely on the basis of the final answer key. This key is released only after all objections raised during the challenge window have been thoroughly examined and addressed.  

About UGC NET Exam: 

UGC NET is a nationwide examination organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in India to check candidates’ eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The test is conducted twice every year in a computer-based format. It includes two papers Paper 1 focuses on teaching and research aptitude, while Paper 2 evaluates knowledge in the chosen subject. There is no negative marking in the exam. Candidates who qualify become eligible for teaching roles and research opportunities in universities and colleges across India. 

Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 08:55 AM (IST)
