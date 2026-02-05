School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Yumnam Khemchand Singh Sworn In As Manipur CM After President’s Rule Ends

Repeated Disruptions Cripple Lok Sabha Proceedings, PM’s Speech Delayed

State Bird Thrives: Sarus Count Crosses 20,600 In UP Winter Survey

India Would Not Be Bullied By Trump, Doval Told US Months Before Trade Deal

From Lucknow To Varanasi, UP Builds India’s Largest Cancer Care Network

Operation Trashi-I: One Terrorist Killed In Kishtwar Encounter, Search Continues

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Father Had Rs 2 Crore Debt, Shocking Details Emerge

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Police Sources Say Sisters Obsessed with Korean Culture, Rule Out Task-Based Game Link

Al Falah University Chairman Arrested By Delhi Police Crime Branch After UGC Complaint

UPI New Rules From February: Key Changes For Google Pay, PhonePe & Paytm

Women, Art And Identity Take Centre Stage At Bastar Pandum 2026, Event Begins On Feb 7

Free LPG Connection And Rs 300 Subsidy: How To Apply Online For PM Ujjwala Yojana

International News

Russia Says India Free To Source Oil From Anyone Globally After Trump’s Claim

'Bad Day': Shashi Tharoor's Son Ishaan Loses Job As Washington Post Lays Off One-Third Staff

Bangladesh’s Jamaat-e-Islami Announces Polls Manifesto Pledging Inclusion Of Women In Cabinet

‘Painful Times In My Marriage’: Melinda Gates Reacts To Epstein Files’ STD Claim Linked To Bill Gates

Ex-Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi's Son, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi Killed In Western Libya Attack

Under Trump Threats, Canada Pivots To India For Billion-Dollar Trade Deal, PM Carney To Visit Soon

UAE Pulls Back From Islamabad Airport Deal After Nahyan's India Visit

China: Tricolour, Vande Mataram, Netaji Tribute Mark Grand Republic Day Celebrations In Shanghai

Hindu man dies in fire in Bangladesh, role of unidentified person under probe

Business News

India Now Among Lowest-Tariff Asian Economies After US Deal: SBI Research

Futuristic Budget For 'Aam Aadmi': Nirmala Sitharaman On Elections, Tax Relief And Vision 2047

Less Cost, More Confidence: How BIS Made Access To Quality Economical, Faster, & MSME-Friendly

Stock Markets End Volatile Amid MPC, Sensex Declines Marginally, Nifty Closes Over 25,700

India Services Sector Shows Sustained Momentum in January, Check PMI Data

Ripple (XRP) Unable To Repeat 2021 Performance While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gains Traction

Walmart Hits $1 Trillion Market Cap, Becomes First Retailer To Join Tech Giants’ Club

BNB Price Analysis: Whales Are Turning To This Best Crypto To Buy As Binance Coin Struggles

Sports News

Esha Singh Powers India To Two Golds At Asian Shooting Championship, Samrat Wins Bronze

Massive ICC Rankings Shake-Up! Ishan Kishan Soars After IND vs NZ Heroics

Big Warning From MS Dhoni To Suryakumar Yadav Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan: IND vs PAK Battle In ICC T20 Rankings

Lalit Modi On IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott: ‘Global Cricket Loses, IPL Wins’

RCB Sale Process Kicks Off As Diageo Circulates IPL Franchise's Financials:

Over 70 Cricket Rules Amended, New Bat Type Approved

Pakistan Defence Minister Attacks ICC, Demands New Global Cricket Organisation

Over 70 Cricket Rules Amended, New Bat Type Approved

Reigning Champs McLaren Unveil One-off Shakedown Livery Ahead Of Final Reveal

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI