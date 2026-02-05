Explorer
The school assembly news headlines for today, February 5, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Yumnam Khemchand Singh Sworn In As Manipur CM After President’s Rule Ends
- Repeated Disruptions Cripple Lok Sabha Proceedings, PM’s Speech Delayed
- State Bird Thrives: Sarus Count Crosses 20,600 In UP Winter Survey
- India Would Not Be Bullied By Trump, Doval Told US Months Before Trade Deal
- From Lucknow To Varanasi, UP Builds India’s Largest Cancer Care Network
- Operation Trashi-I: One Terrorist Killed In Kishtwar Encounter, Search Continues
- Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Father Had Rs 2 Crore Debt, Shocking Details Emerge
- Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Police Sources Say Sisters Obsessed with Korean Culture, Rule Out Task-Based Game Link
- Al Falah University Chairman Arrested By Delhi Police Crime Branch After UGC Complaint
- UPI New Rules From February: Key Changes For Google Pay, PhonePe & Paytm
- Women, Art And Identity Take Centre Stage At Bastar Pandum 2026, Event Begins On Feb 7
- Free LPG Connection And Rs 300 Subsidy: How To Apply Online For PM Ujjwala Yojana
International News
- Russia Says India Free To Source Oil From Anyone Globally After Trump’s Claim
- 'Bad Day': Shashi Tharoor's Son Ishaan Loses Job As Washington Post Lays Off One-Third Staff
- Bangladesh’s Jamaat-e-Islami Announces Polls Manifesto Pledging Inclusion Of Women In Cabinet
- ‘Painful Times In My Marriage’: Melinda Gates Reacts To Epstein Files’ STD Claim Linked To Bill Gates
- Ex-Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi's Son, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi Killed In Western Libya Attack
- Under Trump Threats, Canada Pivots To India For Billion-Dollar Trade Deal, PM Carney To Visit Soon
- UAE Pulls Back From Islamabad Airport Deal After Nahyan's India Visit
- China: Tricolour, Vande Mataram, Netaji Tribute Mark Grand Republic Day Celebrations In Shanghai
- Hindu man dies in fire in Bangladesh, role of unidentified person under probe
Business News
- India Now Among Lowest-Tariff Asian Economies After US Deal: SBI Research
- Futuristic Budget For 'Aam Aadmi': Nirmala Sitharaman On Elections, Tax Relief And Vision 2047
- Less Cost, More Confidence: How BIS Made Access To Quality Economical, Faster, & MSME-Friendly
- Stock Markets End Volatile Amid MPC, Sensex Declines Marginally, Nifty Closes Over 25,700
- India Services Sector Shows Sustained Momentum in January, Check PMI Data
- Ripple (XRP) Unable To Repeat 2021 Performance While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gains Traction
- Walmart Hits $1 Trillion Market Cap, Becomes First Retailer To Join Tech Giants’ Club
- BNB Price Analysis: Whales Are Turning To This Best Crypto To Buy As Binance Coin Struggles
Sports News
- Esha Singh Powers India To Two Golds At Asian Shooting Championship, Samrat Wins Bronze
- Massive ICC Rankings Shake-Up! Ishan Kishan Soars After IND vs NZ Heroics
- Big Warning From MS Dhoni To Suryakumar Yadav Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026
- Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan: IND vs PAK Battle In ICC T20 Rankings
- Lalit Modi On IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott: ‘Global Cricket Loses, IPL Wins’
- RCB Sale Process Kicks Off As Diageo Circulates IPL Franchise's Financials:
- Over 70 Cricket Rules Amended, New Bat Type Approved
- Pakistan Defence Minister Attacks ICC, Demands New Global Cricket Organisation
- Reigning Champs McLaren Unveil One-off Shakedown Livery Ahead Of Final Reveal
