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HomeEducationNEET UG 2026 Cancelled Amid Leak Allegations; CBI Probe Ordered

NEET UG 2026 Cancelled Amid Leak Allegations; CBI Probe Ordered

NEET UG 2026 exam cancelled amid leak allegations. CBI probe ordered, re-exam to be held soon. Check NTA official update and key details.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 12 May 2026 01:03 PM (IST)

In a major development affecting lakhs of medical aspirants, the Centre has cancelled the National Testing Agency NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3, 2026. The decision comes amid allegations of paper leaks and examination irregularities, raising serious concerns over the integrity of the test process. 

The government has also confirmed that the examination will be re-conducted on fresh dates, which will be announced separately. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: NTA To Conduct Re-Exam, Fresh Dates Soon

Government Orders CBI Inquiry Into NEET UG 2026 Irregularities 

The Government of India has referred the entire matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a detailed and comprehensive probe into the allegations surrounding the examination. 

The NTA has stated that it will fully cooperate with the investigation and provide all necessary records, data, and assistance required for the inquiry. 

Officials said the decision was taken to ensure transparency and restore trust in the national examination system. 

NTA Cites Integrity Issues Behind Exam Cancellation 

According to the official statement, inputs reviewed in coordination with central agencies, along with findings shared by law enforcement authorities, indicated serious concerns. 

As per NTA, the situation made it impossible for the existing examination process to continue in its current form. 

The agency emphasized that the cancellation was necessary to protect the credibility of the system, even though it may cause inconvenience to students and parents. 

ALSO READ: NEET UGC 2026: Rajasthan SOG Detains 13, Raids Coaching Centres

No Fresh Registration, Fee Refund and Valid Candidature Confirmed 

In relief for candidates, the NTA clarified that all registration details, candidature records, and selected examination centres will remain valid for the re-conducted exam. 

Students will not be required to register again, and no additional examination fee will be charged. The fees already paid will also be refunded. 

The re-exam will be conducted using NTA’s internal resources, and revised dates along with the admit card schedule will be shared through official channels soon. 

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 May 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NEET UG 2026 NEET UG 2026 Cancelled
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