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HomeEducationNEET UG 2026: NTA Says Exam Conducted Under Strict Security, Assures Cooperation In Probe Over Alleged Irregularities

NEET UG 2026: NTA Says Exam Conducted Under Strict Security, Assures Cooperation In Probe Over Alleged Irregularities

NTA clarifies NEET UG 2026 was held under strict multi-layer security amid alleged irregularities. Agency assures full cooperation in ongoing probe.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 11 May 2026 09:33 AM (IST)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a detailed clarification regarding the conduct of NEET-UG 2026, stating that the examination was carried out under strict security arrangements and that it is fully cooperating with investigating agencies over alleged irregularities. 

The statement comes amid reports linked to a Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) investigation into suspected malpractice connected with the medical entrance exam held earlier this year. 

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NEET-UG 2026 Conducted Under Multi-Layer Security System 

The NTA has strongly reiterated that the NEET-UG 2026 examination was conducted “as scheduled and under a full security protocol.” 

According to the agency, multiple security layers were implemented to ensure transparency and fairness. These included GPS-enabled transport of question papers, unique watermark-based identification systems, AI-powered CCTV surveillance across examination centres, and real-time monitoring from a central control room. 

In addition, biometric verification of candidates was carried out at all centres, and 5G signal jammers were deployed to prevent electronic malpractice during the exam. 

The agency emphasised that the examination process across all centres proceeded smoothly on the scheduled day. 

Inputs on Alleged Malpractice Were Reported After Exam 

The NTA stated that it received inputs regarding suspected malpractice on the evening of May 7, several days after the exam was conducted on May 3. 

These concerns were immediately escalated to central agencies for verification and further action on the morning of May 8, 2026. The agency added that it has since been cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities, including providing examination data and technical support for the investigation. 

Reports of detention and action taken by the Rajasthan SOG have been described by the NTA as the outcome of “professional and timely work” by the concerned agencies. 

NTA Stresses No Pre-Judgement of Ongoing Investigation 

The agency has made it clear that it will not speculate or pre-judge the outcome of the ongoing inquiry. It added that any findings requiring action will be reviewed transparently under established procedures in consultation with the Ministry of Education. 

Reassuring candidates, the NTA stated that the integrity of the vast majority of genuine aspirants remains intact and should not be questioned due to isolated concerns. 

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“The effort and integrity of the very large majority of bona-fide aspirants is not in question, and will not be devalued,” the statement said. 

The agency also acknowledged the anxiety such reports may create among students and parents and urged them to remain calm as the matter is being thoroughly examined. 

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 May 2026 09:33 AM (IST)
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Education News NTA NEET UG 2026
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