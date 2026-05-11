The Rajasthan SOG is investigating the alleged circulation of 'guess papers' linked to the NEET exam, not a paper leak. They have detained suspects and searched coaching institutes.
NEET UGC 2026: Rajasthan SOG Detains 13, Raids Coaching Centres
Rajasthan SOG detained 13 suspects in the NEET guess paper probe and raided coaching centres. NTA defended exam security as SOG said 120 of 410 questions allegedly matched the Chemistry paper.
- Rajasthan SOG detains 13 suspects in NEET
- Raids conducted at coaching institutes in Sikar and Churu.
The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) has detained 13 suspects from Sikar district in connection with the alleged NEET “guess paper” controversy, sources said on Monday. Raids were also reportedly carried out at coaching institutes in the district as part of the investigation.
Sources further said the SOG conducted searches in Churu district as well. However, the agency has not officially confirmed the detentions so far. Despite the action, the investigating agency is currently not treating the matter as a paper leak case and is continuing its probe into the alleged circulation of “guess papers” linked to the medical entrance examination.
What NTA said?
Meanwhile, Vishal Bansal, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Rajasthan Police's SOG, said the probe is currently focused on a guess paper that was allegedly circulated among students ahead of the examination.
Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Tie-Breaking Rules Explained: How NTA Decides Rank When Marks Are Equal
"Regarding the various misconceptions surrounding the NEET examination, let me clarify one specific point: there is a guess paper containing approximately 410 questions. Out of these 410 questions, it is alleged that roughly 120 questions actually appeared in the Chemistry section of the exam. It is reported that this guess paper had been circulating among the students well in advance; it began reaching them as early as 15 days to a month prior to the actual examination. Therefore, our investigation is currently focused on determining whether any cheating or criminal activity has occurred based on this guess paper. We are actively examining this matter and are currently engaged in the investigative process. No, as of now, we have not made any arrests of any kind..." Bansal said while addressing media.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Rajasthan SOG investigating regarding the NEET exam?
What measures did the NTA implement for the NEET-UG 2026 exam security?
The NTA implemented a full security protocol including GPS-tracked transport, AI-assisted CCTV, biometric verification, and 5G jammers to ensure the exam's integrity.