NEET UGC 2026: Rajasthan SOG Detains 13, Raids Coaching Centres

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajasthan SOG detains 13 suspects in NEET

Raids conducted at coaching institutes in Sikar and Churu.

The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) has detained 13 suspects from Sikar district in connection with the alleged NEET “guess paper” controversy, sources said on Monday. Raids were also reportedly carried out at coaching institutes in the district as part of the investigation.

Sources further said the SOG conducted searches in Churu district as well. However, the agency has not officially confirmed the detentions so far. Despite the action, the investigating agency is currently not treating the matter as a paper leak case and is continuing its probe into the alleged circulation of “guess papers” linked to the medical entrance examination.

What NTA said?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said NEET-UG 2026 was conducted under a “full security protocol” amid investigations into alleged irregularities by the Rajasthan SOG. The exam, held on May 3 for undergraduate medical admissions, featured GPS-tracked question paper transport, AI-assisted CCTV monitoring, biometric verification and 5G jammers at centres. Also Read: NEET UG 2026: NTA Says Exam Conducted Under Strict Security, Assures Cooperation In Probe Over Alleged Irregularities The NTA said suspected malpractice inputs were received on May 7 and immediately shared with central agencies the next day for verification and action. It added that recent detentions reported in the media were due to the timely work of investigating agencies, with the NTA fully cooperating by providing exam-related data and technical support. The National Testing Agency is aware of reports concerning the action initiated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group in connection with alleged irregularities around NEET (UG) 2026. The following is placed on record for the information of candidates, parents, and the public.… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 10, 2026 While acknowledging the ongoing probe, the agency stressed that it would not speculate on the outcome and said facts would emerge through the investigation. The NTA also sought to reassure students and parents, stating that the integrity of genuine aspirants would not be compromised. It reiterated its commitment to conducting fair, secure and credible examinations, adding that any further steps would be taken in consultation with the Ministry of Education. 120 Questions Matched In Guess Paper

Meanwhile, Vishal Bansal, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Rajasthan Police's SOG, said the probe is currently focused on a guess paper that was allegedly circulated among students ahead of the examination.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Tie-Breaking Rules Explained: How NTA Decides Rank When Marks Are Equal

"Regarding the various misconceptions surrounding the NEET examination, let me clarify one specific point: there is a guess paper containing approximately 410 questions. Out of these 410 questions, it is alleged that roughly 120 questions actually appeared in the Chemistry section of the exam. It is reported that this guess paper had been circulating among the students well in advance; it began reaching them as early as 15 days to a month prior to the actual examination. Therefore, our investigation is currently focused on determining whether any cheating or criminal activity has occurred based on this guess paper. We are actively examining this matter and are currently engaged in the investigative process. No, as of now, we have not made any arrests of any kind..." Bansal said while addressing media.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI