MCC Opens NEET UG 2026 Counselling From August 5; Check Complete Schedule

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the counselling schedule for NEET UG 2026 admissions.

According to the schedule, online registration for the first round of counselling will begin on August 5, 2026, while the last date to submit applications is August 12.

The counselling process will be conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS and B.Sc. Nursing courses under the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) and other seats under the MCC's jurisdiction.

Admissions Under MCC Counselling

The MCC, under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, conducts online counselling for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) MBBS and BDS seats.

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