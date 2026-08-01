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English NewsEducationMCC Opens NEET UG 2026 Counselling From August 5; Check Complete Schedule

MCC Opens NEET UG 2026 Counselling From August 5; Check Complete Schedule

According to the schedule, online registration for the first round of counselling will begin on August 5, 2026, while the last date to submit applications is August 12.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 08:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MCC released NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule for admissions.
  • Registration for round one occurs August 5-12, 2026.
  • Counselling covers MBBS, BDS, B.Sc. Nursing seats, AIQ.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the counselling schedule for NEET UG 2026 admissions.

According to the schedule, online registration for the first round of counselling will begin on August 5, 2026, while the last date to submit applications is August 12.

The counselling process will be conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS and B.Sc. Nursing courses under the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) and other seats under the MCC's jurisdiction.

Admissions Under MCC Counselling

The MCC, under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, conducts online counselling for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) MBBS and BDS seats.

ALSO READ: Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Score List Released for 69,170 Candidates; Check What's Next For MBBS Admission

Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2026 and meet the prescribed eligibility criteria can participate in the counselling process by registering online within the stipulated deadline.

Complete NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule

Counselling Round Registration Starts Registration Last Date Seat Allotment Result
Round 1 5th August 2026 12th August 2026 17th August 2026
Round 2 25th August 2026 29th August 2026 (till 03:00 PM) 2nd September 2026
Round 3 11th September 2026 15th September 2026 (till 03:00 PM) 18th September 2026
Online Stray Vacancy Round 28th September 2026 30th September 2026 (up to 03:00 PM)

Who Can Participate In Counselling?

Only candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2026 examination and fulfil the eligibility criteria for admission to MBBS, BDS or B.Sc. Nursing courses will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

Candidates must also meet the qualifying percentile for the respective course, satisfy all other admission requirements, and complete the online registration within the prescribed deadline.

The MCC has clarified that candidates seeking admission under the state quota will have to submit a separate application through the respective state's counselling authority portal.

How To Register For NEET UG 2026 Counselling

Candidates can complete the registration process by following these steps:

  • Visit the official MCC website.
  • Click on the NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration link.
  • Log in using the NEET UG application details and pay the counselling fee.
  • Fill in the required personal and educational details.
  • Upload the necessary documents.
  • Select the preferred colleges and courses in order of priority.
  • Carefully lock all the selected choices and submit the application before the last date.
ALSO READ: ITR Filing Last Day Today: The Income Tax Rule Every Student With An Internship Should Know

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the MCC counselling mentioned in the article?

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) counselling is for admissions to MBBS, BDS, and B.Sc. Nursing courses for NEET UG 2026. It covers the 15% All India Quota and other seats under MCC's jurisdiction.

When does online registration for the first round of NEET UG 2026 counselling begin and end?

Online registration for the first round of counselling will begin on August 5, 2026. The last date to submit applications is August 12, 2026.

Which courses are included in the MCC counselling process?

The counselling process covers admissions for MBBS, BDS, and B.Sc. Nursing courses. These are under the 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) and other seats.

What types of institutions or seats are covered under MCC counselling?

MCC counselling covers 15% All India Quota (AIQ) MBBS and BDS seats, along with seats in Central Universities, AFMC Pune, ESIC institutes, and other participating institutions.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 08:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
MCC August 5 MCC Opens NEET UG 2026 Counselling NEET UG 2026 Counselling Check Complete Schedule Round One Schedule
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