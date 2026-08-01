The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) counselling is for admissions to MBBS, BDS, and B.Sc. Nursing courses for NEET UG 2026. It covers the 15% All India Quota and other seats under MCC's jurisdiction.
Explorer
MCC Opens NEET UG 2026 Counselling From August 5; Check Complete Schedule
According to the schedule, online registration for the first round of counselling will begin on August 5, 2026, while the last date to submit applications is August 12.
- MCC released NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule for admissions.
- Registration for round one occurs August 5-12, 2026.
- Counselling covers MBBS, BDS, B.Sc. Nursing seats, AIQ.
Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the purpose of the MCC counselling mentioned in the article?
When does online registration for the first round of NEET UG 2026 counselling begin and end?
Online registration for the first round of counselling will begin on August 5, 2026. The last date to submit applications is August 12, 2026.
Which courses are included in the MCC counselling process?
The counselling process covers admissions for MBBS, BDS, and B.Sc. Nursing courses. These are under the 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) and other seats.
What types of institutions or seats are covered under MCC counselling?
MCC counselling covers 15% All India Quota (AIQ) MBBS and BDS seats, along with seats in Central Universities, AFMC Pune, ESIC institutes, and other participating institutions.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Education
MCC Opens NEET UG 2026 Counselling From August 5; Check Complete Schedule
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today August 1, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Education
Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Score List Released for 69,170 Candidates; Check What's Next For MBBS Admission
Education
ITR Filing Last Day Today: The Income Tax Rule Every Student With An Internship Should Know
Advertisement
Education
10 Photos
Schools Reopen In Parts Of Jammu And Kashmir Days After Ceasefire Announcement — IN PICS
Education
4 Photos
When Dr S Radhakrishnan Met John F Kennedy — US Embassy Shares Images From 1963 Visit
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion