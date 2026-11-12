Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NTA reports 5.72 lakh JEE Main registrations for Session 1.

Apply by November 22; complete re-KYC for smooth process.

Session 1 exams scheduled for January 20-28, 2027.

JEE Main 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has received 5,72,416 registrations for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1, according to its latest application update. Of the total applicants, 4,07,664 have paid the examination fee, while 4,30,382 have submitted their application forms.

The examination authority shared these figures through its official X account. It also confirmed that 4,05,547 candidates had downloaded their confirmation pages.

Aspirants who are yet to apply can complete their registration through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, by November 22, 2026.

JEE (Main) 2027 Session - 1 Update Over 4.07 lakh+ aspirants have completed their fee payment, with total registrations crossing 5.72 lakh! Don't leave your application halfway; submit your form, pay the fee, and download your confirmation page today at https://t.co/tmqRWzsZnE. Last Date: 22nd November 2026 JEE (Main) 2027 सत्र - 1 महत्वपूर्ण अपडेट अब तक 5.72 लाख से अधिक पंजीकरण हो चुके हैं और 4.07 लाख से अधिक अभ्यर्थी अपनी फीस जमा कर चुके हैं! अपनी आवेदन प्रक्रिया अधूरी न छोड़ें—समय रहते फॉर्म सबमिट करें, शुल्क जमा करें और https://t.co/tmqRWzsZnE से कन्फर्मेशन पेज डाउनलोड करें। #JEEMain2027 #NTA #JEEMainSession1 — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 10, 2026

JEE Main 2027: How To Register

Step 1: Open the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration link.

Step 3: Enter the required details to create a registration account.

Step 4: Sign in using the application number and password.

Step 5: Provide the required personal and educational information.

Step 6: Upload the photograph, signature, and other documents in the specified format.

Step 7: Complete the examination fee payment online.

Step 8: Verify the information before submitting the form.

Step 9: Download the confirmation page for future references.

JEE Main 2027: Latest Application Status

The latest figures provide an overview of the progress of the Session 1 application process. Here is the status reported by the NTA:

Total registrations: 5,72,416

Application forms submitted: 4,30,382

Examination fee paid: 4,07,664

Confirmation pages downloaded: 4,05,547

Candidates should check their application status and ensure that all required formalities, including fee payment, have been completed successfully.

NTA Advises Candidates To Complete DigiLocker Re-KYC

The NTA has issued instructions regarding identity verification for applicants. It has asked candidates to use their own login credentials while accessing the application portal to avoid discrepancies during the examination process.

In an earlier advisory, the agency said, “Candidates are advised to log in using their own DigiLocker/ JanParichay/e-Pramaan (MeriPehchaan) credentials to avoid discrepancies in identity verification and biometric data at subsequent stages of the application process.”

Applicants have also been advised to complete Re-KYC through DigiLocker before starting the application process so that their updated information can be retrieved.

Another important instruction concerns personal details. The candidate's name and date of birth entered in the application form must correspond with the information available on their Class 10 certificate or marksheet.

The agency has also relaxed certain application-related norms to help candidates deal with errors in their submitted forms.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1: Registration And Exam Schedule

The JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application process began on October 24, 2026. Candidates can refer to the following list for important registration deadlines and examination dates:

Registration commencement: October 24, 2026

Last date to apply: November 22, 2026

Last date for fee payment: November 22, 2026, up to 11:50 pm

Late registration window: November 23 to 26, 2026

Last date for late fee payment: November 26, 2026, up to 11:50 pm

Application correction window: November 27 to 29, 2026

Exam city intimation slip: December 30, 2026

Admit card release: January 13, 2027

JEE Main Session 1 examination dates: January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027

Note: Candidates applying during the late registration window (November 23 to 26) will be required to pay an additional late fee of Rs 500, as mentioned in the official notification.

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