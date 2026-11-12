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English NewsEducationJEE Main 2027: Over 5.72 Lakh Register For Session 1, Check Fee Payment Status And Important Dates

JEE Main 2027: Over 5.72 Lakh Register For Session 1, Check Fee Payment Status And Important Dates

JEE Main 2027 registrations cross 5.72 lakh. Check Session 1 fee payment figures, November 22 deadline, late fee and January exam dates.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NTA reports 5.72 lakh JEE Main registrations for Session 1.
  • Apply by November 22; complete re-KYC for smooth process.
  • Session 1 exams scheduled for January 20-28, 2027.

JEE Main 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has received 5,72,416 registrations for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1, according to its latest application update. Of the total applicants, 4,07,664 have paid the examination fee, while 4,30,382 have submitted their application forms. 

The examination authority shared these figures through its official X account. It also confirmed that 4,05,547 candidates had downloaded their confirmation pages.

Aspirants who are yet to apply can complete their registration through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, by November 22, 2026. 

JEE Main 2027: How To Register 

Step 1: Open the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: Select the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration link. 

Step 3: Enter the required details to create a registration account. 

Step 4: Sign in using the application number and password. 

Step 5: Provide the required personal and educational information. 

Step 6: Upload the photograph, signature, and other documents in the specified format. 

Step 7: Complete the examination fee payment online. 

Step 8: Verify the information before submitting the form. 

Step 9: Download the confirmation page for future references. 

JEE Main 2027: Latest Application Status 

The latest figures provide an overview of the progress of the Session 1 application process. Here is the status reported by the NTA: 

  • Total registrations: 5,72,416 
  • Application forms submitted: 4,30,382 
  • Examination fee paid: 4,07,664 
  • Confirmation pages downloaded: 4,05,547 

Candidates should check their application status and ensure that all required formalities, including fee payment, have been completed successfully. 

NTA Advises Candidates To Complete DigiLocker Re-KYC 

The NTA has issued instructions regarding identity verification for applicants. It has asked candidates to use their own login credentials while accessing the application portal to avoid discrepancies during the examination process. 

In an earlier advisory, the agency said, “Candidates are advised to log in using their own DigiLocker/ JanParichay/e-Pramaan (MeriPehchaan) credentials to avoid discrepancies in identity verification and biometric data at subsequent stages of the application process.” 

Applicants have also been advised to complete Re-KYC through DigiLocker before starting the application process so that their updated information can be retrieved. 

Another important instruction concerns personal details. The candidate's name and date of birth entered in the application form must correspond with the information available on their Class 10 certificate or marksheet. 

The agency has also relaxed certain application-related norms to help candidates deal with errors in their submitted forms.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1: Registration And Exam Schedule 

The JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application process began on October 24, 2026. Candidates can refer to the following list for important registration deadlines and examination dates: 

  • Registration commencement: October 24, 2026 
  • Last date to apply: November 22, 2026 
  • Last date for fee payment: November 22, 2026, up to 11:50 pm 
  • Late registration window: November 23 to 26, 2026 
  • Last date for late fee payment: November 26, 2026, up to 11:50 pm 
  • Application correction window: November 27 to 29, 2026 
  • Exam city intimation slip: December 30, 2026 
  • Admit card release: January 13, 2027 
  • JEE Main Session 1 examination dates: January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027 

Note: Candidates applying during the late registration window (November 23 to 26) will be required to pay an additional late fee of Rs 500, as mentioned in the official notification.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the deadline to register for JEE Main 2027 Session 1?

The last date to register and pay the examination fee for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 is November 22, 2026. A late registration window will be available from November 23 to 26, 2026, requiring an additional fee.

How many candidates have registered for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 so far?

As of the latest update, 5,72,416 candidates have registered. Out of these, 4,30,382 have submitted their forms and 4,07,664 have paid the examination fee.

What should candidates ensure regarding their identity for the application process?

Candidates are advised to use their own DigiLocker/JanParichay credentials and complete Re-KYC through DigiLocker. Also, their name and date of birth in the form must match their Class 10 certificate.

When can candidates correct errors in their application forms?

An application correction window for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 will be open from November 27 to November 29, 2026. This allows applicants to rectify any mistakes in their submitted forms.

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 10:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NTA JEE Main 2027 JEE Main 2027 Registration JEE Main 2027 Session 1
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