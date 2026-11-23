Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UGC NET December 2026 exams scheduled December 14-21, 2026.

Advance city intimation November 23; admit cards December 7.

Exams held in two daily shifts: morning, afternoon.

Subject-wise schedule, exam rules available on official website.

UGC NET December Exam 2026: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the examination timetable, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) scheduled to conduct the test from December 14 to 18 and again on December 21, 2026. The subject-wise examination schedule is available on the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates appearing for the December session should check their examination dates and shift timings carefully to plan their final preparation.

The test will take place in two shifts each day. The morning session will run from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon session is scheduled between 3 pm and 6 pm.

UGC NET December 2026: Important Dates And Exam Timings

Apart from the examination timetable, NTA has also provided details about the advance examination city intimation slip and admit card availability.

Candidates should keep the following dates in mind:

November 23, 2026: Advance intimation of examination city to be issued.

December 7, 2026: UGC NET December admit card download window opens.

December 14-18, 2026: First phase of the examination.

December 21, 2026: Examination continues for the remaining subjects.

The examination will be conducted in two sessions:

Shift 1: 9 am to 12 noon

Shift 2: 3 pm to 6 pm

UGC NET December 2026: Subject-Wise Exam Schedule

Candidates can refer to the following timetable to identify the date and shift assigned to their respective subjects.

December 14, 2026

Shift 1: History, Comparative Literature

Shift 2: Computer Science and Applications

December 15, 2026

Shift 1: Public Administration, Social Work, Education

Shift 2: Psychology, Physical Education

December 16, 2026

Shift 1: Political Science

Shift 2: Commerce, Linguistics

December 17, 2026

Shift 1: English

Shift 2: Geography

December 18, 2026

Shift 1: Hindi

Shift 2: Mass Communication and Journalism, Law, Philosophy, Women Studies

December 21, 2026

Shift 1: Economics, Environmental Studies, Anthropology

Shift 2: Sociology

UGC NET December 2026: How To Download Exam Schedule

Step 1: Open the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the UGC NET December Exam 2026 schedule link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the relevant notification to open the examination timetable.

Step 4: Check the subject-wise dates and shift details.

Step 5: Download the schedule and save a copy for future reference.

Step 6: Candidates are advised to use the official website for examination-related announcements and updates.

UGC NET 2026: Items Not Allowed Inside Examination Hall

NTA has reiterated the restrictions applicable to candidates appearing for the eligibility test. Applicants must not carry geometry boxes, stationery materials, calculators, mobile phones, or watches inside the examination hall.

Candidates should check the examination instructions before reporting to their respective centres to avoid difficulties on the test day.

What Is UGC NET Conducted For?

The UGC NET is a national-level eligibility examination that determines whether candidates qualify for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions or admission to PhD programmes.

For the December 2026 session, the examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 87 subjects. Candidates should check their allotted subject date and shift in advance and follow the instructions issued by the testing agency.

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