Delhi-NCR GRAP-III: Schools In Noida To Hold Classes Up To Class 5 In Hybrid Mode

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gautam Buddha Nagar schools implement hybrid classes for Class 5 students.

Directive follows GRAP Stage III implementation across Delhi-NCR.

CAQM mandates hybrid mode; schools face non-compliance action.

Schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, including Noida, have been directed to conduct classes for students up to Class 5 in hybrid mode with immediate effect following the implementation of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR.

In an order dated November 7, the District Basic Education Officer (BSA) of Gautam Buddha Nagar directed principals and managers of all government, aided and recognised schools to ensure that teaching for students up to Class 5 is conducted in both physical and online modes, wherever the online option is feasible.

The directive follows an order issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on November 6, implementing GRAP-III in Delhi-NCR.

What Does The GRAP-III Order Say About Schools?

Under the relevant provision of the CAQM order, schools in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar are required to conduct classes for children up to Class 5 in hybrid mode.

The provision states: "All [schools] shall mandatorily conduct classes for children up to Class V in a 'Hybrid' mode, i.e., both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible), in the territorial jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar."

Clause 8(ii) of the order further states: "The NCR State Governments may also consider conducting classes for students up to Class V in a 'Hybrid' mode as above in other areas in NCR."

Schools Warned Against Non-Compliance

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Basic Education Department has directed all concerned schools to implement the instructions immediately and ensure strict compliance.

The order warns that negligence or failure to follow the directions could invite action against the concerned school under the applicable rules.

The order has also been forwarded to senior education officials and district authorities, including the Director General of School Education, the District Magistrate and the District Inspector of Schools, for information and necessary action.

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