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English NewsEducationDelhi-NCR GRAP-III: Schools In Noida To Hold Classes Up To Class 5 In Hybrid Mode

Delhi-NCR GRAP-III: Schools In Noida To Hold Classes Up To Class 5 In Hybrid Mode

The directive follows an order issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on November 6, implementing GRAP-III in Delhi-NCR.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gautam Buddha Nagar schools implement hybrid classes for Class 5 students.
  • Directive follows GRAP Stage III implementation across Delhi-NCR.
  • CAQM mandates hybrid mode; schools face non-compliance action.

Schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, including Noida, have been directed to conduct classes for students up to Class 5 in hybrid mode with immediate effect following the implementation of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR.

In an order dated November 7, the District Basic Education Officer (BSA) of Gautam Buddha Nagar directed principals and managers of all government, aided and recognised schools to ensure that teaching for students up to Class 5 is conducted in both physical and online modes, wherever the online option is feasible.

The directive follows an order issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on November 6, implementing GRAP-III in Delhi-NCR.

What Does The GRAP-III Order Say About Schools?

Under the relevant provision of the CAQM order, schools in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar are required to conduct classes for children up to Class 5 in hybrid mode.

The provision states: "All [schools] shall mandatorily conduct classes for children up to Class V in a 'Hybrid' mode, i.e., both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible), in the territorial jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar."

Clause 8(ii) of the order further states: "The NCR State Governments may also consider conducting classes for students up to Class V in a 'Hybrid' mode as above in other areas in NCR."

Schools Warned Against Non-Compliance

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Basic Education Department has directed all concerned schools to implement the instructions immediately and ensure strict compliance.

The order warns that negligence or failure to follow the directions could invite action against the concerned school under the applicable rules.

The order has also been forwarded to senior education officials and district authorities, including the Director General of School Education, the District Magistrate and the District Inspector of Schools, for information and necessary action.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new directive for schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar?

Schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar must now conduct classes for students up to Class 5 in a hybrid mode (physical and online). This directive is effective immediately.

Why are schools implementing a hybrid mode for classes?

The hybrid mode has been implemented due to Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) being enforced across Delhi-NCR. This follows an order from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Which students are affected by the new hybrid learning directive?

The directive specifically applies to students up to Class 5 in all government, aided, and recognised schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

What happens if schools do not comply with the new order?

Schools that fail to comply with the directive may face action under applicable rules. The Gautam Buddha Nagar Basic Education Department has warned against non-compliance.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Nov 2026 09:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
GRAP III Noida Schools DELHI-NCR GRAP-III Schools In Noida To Hold Classes Up To Class 5 Hybrid Mode
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