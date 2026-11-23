Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi nursery admissions 2027-28 registration begins December 1, 2026.

Applications for nursery, LKG, UKG close December 28, 2026.

First selection list announced January 20, with process ending March 12.

Parents must prepare documents and review Directorate of Education criteria.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2027: Parents seeking nursery admission for their children in Delhi schools for the 2027-28 academic session can start preparing their applications, as the Directorate of Education (DoE) will open the registration window on December 1, 2026. The last date to submit application forms is December 28, 2026. Schools will announce the first selection list on January 20, 2027.

The upcoming admission cycle will also cover lower kindergarten (LKG) and upper kindergarten (UKG), bringing these classes under the new admission system alongside nursery. The entire admission exercise is scheduled to conclude on March 12, 2027.

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The Directorate will issue the admission criteria and points system to guide schools in evaluating applications. Parents should familiarise themselves with the prescribed requirements and keep the necessary documents ready before registration begins.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2027-28: Complete Schedule

The admission process will involve the publication of student lists, verification of admission points, multiple selection rounds, and opportunities to submit grievances. Here is the complete timeline announced for the 2027-28 session:

December 1, 2026: Registration process begins.

December 28, 2026: Last date to submit application forms.

January 4, 2027: Schools publish the list of applicants and their allotted points.

January 5-11, 2027: Parents can raise queries or objections regarding the student list and points.

January 12, 2027: Final point list is released.

January 20, 2027: First selection list is announced.

January 21-28, 2027: Objection window for queries related to the first selection list.

February 5, 2027: Second selection list is published.

February 6-12, 2027: Grievance submission window for parents.

February 22, 2027: Third list of vacancies is announced.

March 12, 2027: Admission process concludes.

Parents should pay particular attention to the objection periods, as these provide an opportunity to approach schools regarding discrepancies in the published student details or admission points.

LKG And UKG Included In Delhi's New Admission System

For the 2027-28 academic session, the admission arrangement will extend beyond nursery classes. Lower KG and upper KG have also been brought into the new system, making the upcoming cycle relevant to parents seeking entry-level kindergarten admissions as well.

This change means families applying for these classes should also follow the applicable admission guidelines issued by the Directorate of Education and the respective schools.

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Documents Required For Delhi Nursery Admission 2027

Parents should arrange the required paperwork before filling out their children's application forms. The documents listed for the admission process include:

Proof of residence

Child's birth certificate

Voter ID card

Domicile certificate

Passport

Aadhaar card

Ration card or smart card

Electricity or water bill

Parents' identity proofs

Photocopies of the relevant documents should also be kept ready for submission during the admission formalities.

Since the registration window will close on December 28, parents should ensure that their applications are submitted within the prescribed period. They should also refer to the official Directorate of Education announcements for the detailed admission criteria and instructions applicable to their chosen schools.

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