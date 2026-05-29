Uncertainty surrounding the NEET examination and delays in the medical admission process have led to a sharp rise in engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu this year. The number of applications for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) has already crossed 2.5 lakh, indicating a major shift among students towards engineering courses.

TNEA is conducted by Anna University through a fully online, single-window counselling system for admission to undergraduate B.E. and B.Tech programmes across the state. Admissions are granted based on Class 12 marks, and students are not required to appear for any entrance examination.

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TNEA Registrations Witness Sharp Rise

According to officials from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), the online application process began on May 3. Within a short period, applications witnessed a rapid increase across the state.

"Within a span of 26 days, the number of applications has crossed 2.5 lakh, and it is expected to touch three lakhs", a senior official from DOTE said on Friday.

Officials believe the ongoing uncertainty around NEET and the delay in medical counselling have encouraged many students who initially planned to pursue medicine to explore engineering admissions instead.

NEET Uncertainty Impacts Student Choices

The recent controversy and alleged irregularities linked to the NEET examination have affected counselling timelines for medical admissions. As a result, many aspirants are now considering alternative professional courses.

Referring to the changing trend, the official said, "due to this, there is a notable shift with many medical aspirants choosing engineering admissions".

Despite the delay in medical admissions, officials clarified that the engineering admission schedule in Tamil Nadu will continue as planned. The final date for submitting applications for TNEA 2026 has been fixed as June 2.

Merit List And Counselling Details Announced

As per the schedule shared by officials, random numbers for applicants will be issued on June 5, while the merit list is expected to be released on June 29.

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The official also stated that the counselling schedule for engineering admissions will be announced after receiving approval from the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Tamil Nadu currently has nearly 2.5 lakh engineering seats available across more than 400 colleges affiliated with Anna University, making it one of the largest engineering admission systems in the country.

(With Agency Inputs)

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