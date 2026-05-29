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HomeEducationJune School Holidays 2026: Delhi NCR, UP And Haryana Get Extended Break, Check Vacation Dates City-Wise

June School Holidays 2026: Delhi NCR, UP And Haryana Get Extended Break, Check Vacation Dates City-Wise

Delhi NCR, UP and Haryana schools extend summer holidays due to heatwave conditions. Check June 2026 school vacation dates city-wise.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 29 May 2026 11:44 AM (IST)

School Holidays June 2026: With temperatures soaring across several parts of India, state governments and school administrations have announced extended summer holidays for students. The decision applies to CBSE, ICSE, government, and private schools in multiple states as authorities respond to the intense heatwave conditions affecting North and Central India. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings about severe heatwave conditions returning to several regions. Keeping student safety in mind, schools in Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and other states have either extended or announced long summer vacations for June 2026. 

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Delhi NCR Schools To Remain Closed Till Late June 

Schools across Delhi NCR, including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Delhi, are expected to remain shut until June 30 or the beginning of July. The extended break has been introduced due to rising temperatures and concerns over student health during peak summer conditions. 

According to the current schedule, schools in Delhi began summer vacations on May 11 and are likely to reopen on July 1, giving students a break of around 51 days. 

Uttar Pradesh, Haryana Announce Summer Vacation Schedule 

In Uttar Pradesh, schools are observing summer holidays from May 20 to June 15. Meanwhile, Haryana schools are likely to remain closed from June 1 to June 30. 

Several other states have also revised their academic calendars due to the weather situation. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh schools are closed from April 24 to June 11, while Rajasthan schools are observing vacations from May 17 to June 20. 

Bihar schools are expected to remain closed between June 1 and June 20. In West Bengal, schools in many districts have already been shut because of extreme weather conditions. Punjab follows phased school closures depending on local weather updates. 

Complete State-Wise Summer Vacation List 2026 

Here is a quick look at the summer vacation schedule announced in different states and regions: 

  • Delhi: May 11 – July 1, 2026 
  • Uttar Pradesh: May 20 – June 15, 2026 
  • Rajasthan: May 17 – June 20, 2026 
  • Bihar: June 1 – June 20, 2026 
  • Haryana: Likely June 1 – June 30, 2026 
  • Telangana: April 24 – June 11, 2026 
  • Andhra Pradesh: April 24 – June 11, 2026 

States including Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are also witnessing district-wise closures starting from mid-May. 

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School Holiday Dates May Change Depending On Weather 

Authorities have clarified that summer vacation schedules can still be revised depending on weather conditions and district-level decisions. Students and parents are advised to stay in regular contact with their schools for the latest announcements regarding reopening dates or holiday extensions. 

The ongoing heatwave has already disrupted normal academic activities in many regions, and further changes may be announced if temperatures continue to rise in the coming weeks.

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 May 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
School Holidays 2026 Summer Vacation 2026 School Holidays June 2026 Delhi NCR School Holidays
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